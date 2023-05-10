 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Does the Pixel 7a have a 90Hz display? We answer the burning question

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Though we have the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro already, Google likes to release a more affordable, budget option for its Pixel lineup. This trend began with the Pixel 3a in 2019 and continued with the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6a. But now we have the Pixel 7a, which looks like the best budget Pixel device yet.

With the Google Pixel 7a, for $499, you’re getting Google’s Tensor G2 chip, a gorgeous 6.1-inch display, a 64MP main camera, wireless charging, and the most durable Pixel body yet. Plus, it comes in some gorgeous colors, including an exclusive Coral shade that you can only find direct from retail Google Stores or online.

Related Videos

But let’s talk about that display for a moment — does it have a 90Hz refresh rate?

Yes, the Pixel 7a has a 90Hz refresh rate

Google Pixel 7a home screen
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7a comes equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. While this is pretty standard for most Android phones nowadays, it’s something that’s been missing from all previous Pixel A-series smartphones. As such, its inclusion on the Pixel 7a is a big deal.

Related

Since the Google Pixel 7a comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, that puts it in the same bracket as the regular Google Pixel 7 ($599), which also caps out at 90Hz. However, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a mighty 120Hz refresh rate, but it’s much more expensive at $899.

Why does the refresh rate matter?

OK, so the Pixel 7a does indeed have a 90Hz refresh rate — but why does this matter? Basically, the higher the refresh rate on smartphones, the better the screen looks.

The refresh rate for smartphones refers to the number of times a display can update its image in a single second. When the number is higher, that means the display is faster at responding and refreshing. Scrolling through the system, menus, apps, webpages, and pretty much anything will be more smooth and fluid. Refresh rate is also very important in gaming, especially those where every second matters, and you don’t want any lag or latency.

For smartphones, 90Hz is pretty common these days, though some companies — like Apple — are still stuck using 60Hz for some reason. Refresh rates on smartphones can go all the way up to 144Hz and 240Hz, but the most often used one, especially for flagships, is 120Hz.

How the Pixel 7a’s 90Hz refresh rate works

Google Pixel 7a lock screen with notifications
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The refresh rate on most smartphones is adaptive, so they essentially adjust the refresh rate based on the content on the screen, going to the max (in this case, 90Hz) rate when needed.

However, when adaptive refresh rates are on, this impacts battery life, so if you prefer to maximize battery, you can turn it off. On the Google Pixel 7a, if you turn it off, then the display will remain on a static 60Hz refresh rate. Turning the adaptive “Smooth Display” option on will have the display automatically adjust between 60Hz and 90Hz when needed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
The Pixel 7’s best camera trick is coming to the iPhone and all Android phones
Erasing items in Magic Eraser.

The Google Pixel series of phones, specifically the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, have an exclusive feature called Magic Eraser. With Magic Eraser, you can get rid of unwanted objects in a photo, such as people in the background or things like power lines. As of today, Magic Eraser is becoming available to all Android phones and iPhone users through Google One.

Magic Eraser debuted on the Pixel 6 lineup, which includes the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the more affordable Pixel 6a, which is still available to purchase (the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been discontinued). If you have a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you also have the Magic Eraser feature. One of the reasons I had always wanted a Pixel device is because of Magic Eraser, and it is something that I desperately wished Apple would implement.

Read more
Pixel 7a hands-on photos show us an unwelcome display change
Allegedly hands-on photos of the Google Pixel 7a.

Google's upcoming Pixel 7a has leaked several months before launch, courtesy of a Facebook group in Vietnam and shared to the leaks aggregator site, Slashleaks. This follows renders from trusted leakers Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) last year. This new set of live leaks confirms elements of previous images, including the refreshed design and support for a 90Hz display.

As noted, this leak comes from Vietnam. This is where Google assembles its phones and, consequently, has been a source of a few Pixel leaks in the past. It's happened with the Pixel 4a, and now the Pixel 7a. The video shows off the Pixel 7a in all its glory, leaving little to the imagination.

Read more
First Google Pixel 7a renders show a modern, sleek design upgrade
Leaked render of the Google Pixel 7a.

The first glimpse of the upcoming Pixel 7a is here, and it appears that the era of boring design is over for Google’s affordable phones. Leaker @OnLeaks, in collaboration with SmartPrix, has shared alleged renders of the Pixel 6a successor, alongside a 360-degree video schematic of the phone. 
It is evident from the get-go that Google is imitating the Pixel 7 flagship’s design for the Pixel 7a, just the way it did for the Pixel 6a. The latest leak depicts the Pixel 7a in a pearl white trim rocking a contrasting camera bar with a silver polish on top. 

Google’s next budget flagship looks like a spitting image of the Pixel 7, save for the slightly thicker bezels and a more generous chin at the bottom. If the leaked dimensions are anything to go by, the Pixel 7a will be just over a millimeter wider compared to the Pixel 6a. 
The rest of the package is a familiar affair, which is not a bad thing. Just like the Pixel 7, you get curved sides matching the camera bar’s color profile, two cameras at the back, and a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the front. 

Read more