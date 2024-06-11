Have a Google Pixel 8? You’re about to get these 4 new features

A new set of features is set to debut as part of the June Google Pixel Feature Drop. These include fresh productivity tools and enhancements. Of the latest tools, four will undoubtedly be the most popular.

If you have a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8a, you will soon be able to use Gemini Nano on your phone. Gemini Nano, Google’s most efficient AI model for on-device tasks, was previously only available on the Pixel 8 Pro. To access Gemini Nano, you must enable developer options on the phone. Gemini Nano is a bit limited today, but it sets the foundation for powerful on-device AI features down the road.

The Recorder app will also be improved for Pixel 8 phones and will include more detailed and downloadable summaries. These enhancements result in improved conversational transcripts and the ability to export transcripts into text files or Google Docs. The Recorder app enhancements are launching on the Pixel 8 Pro and will be available in Developer options on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a.

Pixel 8 phones will also receive a noteworthy upgrade to the Find My Device app. Once the update is installed, users can locate their phone even when the battery is off or dead. This location data is encrypted and private.

The Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro will also support Display Port, allowing users to connect to a larger display, such as a computer monitor, via USB-C. This feature lets users enjoy content like movies and TV shows on a bigger screen.

Those are the four biggest features, but there’s more. The June Google Pixel Feature Drop also includes enhancements to HDR+ and Manual Lens Expansion for certain Pixel devices. With the updated HDR+, your Pixel camera can now select the best moment from your photo with just one shutter press, making it easier to capture an image when a face is in focus and smiling. The Manual Lens Expansion feature allows you to manually choose which camera to use before taking a photo, giving you more control.

Finally, Pixel 8 users can now use a reverse number feature. With just a few taps, you can search for a reverse phone number from a call log.

With the latest feature drop, Google Pixel Watch 2 owners will receive helpful updates including car crash detection, enhanced fall detection, and the addition of PayPal on Google Wallet. Additionally, watch owners can now access the Google Home app on Wear OS.

Google’s June Pixel Feature Drop will be rolling out soon internationally and in the U.S.

