The highly anticipated Google Pixel 4a remains unannounced, but its launch has reportedly again been delayed, according to a reliable leaker.

The Pixel 4a was originally expected to be unveiled on May 13 at the Google I/O 2020 event, which ended up being canceled. The date was then changed to June 5, after Android 11: The Beta Show, an online event that was also postponed.

In May, the announcement of the Pixel 4a was further delayed to July 13, according to leaker Jon Prosser, with the Just Black variant to launch on August 6 and the Barely Blue version to roll out on October 1.

Less than a month later, Prosser now claims that Google has again delayed the Pixel 4a. While the announcement of the smartphone is still expected on July 13, the release of the Just Black version has been pushed back to October 22.

Meanwhile, the Barely Blue version has reportedly been removed entirely from the lineup. It remains unclear if this means that Google has delayed the Barely Blue Pixel 4a to next year, or if the variant has been completely scrapped.

Prosser previously claimed that Google is delaying the Pixel 4a’s timelines not because of issues in the supply chain, but rather due to market conditions.

Prosser added that the Pixel 5 release will likely be pushed back, though he raised the possibility of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 being released at the same time, especially since only one version is currently planned for the Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 4a specs and price

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to have a 5.8-inch OLED screen with a cutout for the 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera with both Optical Image Stabilization and Electronic Image Stabilization, and the Qulacomm Snapdragon 730 with 6GB of RAM powering the smartphone.

The price of the Google Pixel 4a remains unknown, but it may go as low as $349 for the 128GB storage option.

