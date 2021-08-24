Google may have already shared a lot about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but there are still quite a few unanswered questions the company will address at its proper launch later in the year. However, an accidental post from Google’s Android chief Hiroshi Lockheimer may just have revealed the position of the phone’s in-display fingerprint sensor — and it marks a change from rear-mounted fingerprint sensors (and the short-lived face unlock of the Pixel 4).

In an image shared on Twitter, the senior vice president posted a screenshot of the lock screen of an Android 12 phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor in a bid to show off the Material You interface. Eagle-eyed users quickly noticed that the elements on display matched what the Pixel 6 would be expected to show. The folks over at 9to5Google note that this could be a coincidence. Phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra andOnePlus 9 Pro can be used on Android 12 at the moment, and they have in-display fingerprint sensors, albeit with differing positioning. However, the fact that the image was deleted rather quickly does make it more likely to be a Pixel 6. Google did also accidentally reveal the Pixel 5a’s camera in a similar manner earlier in the year.

Hiroshi Lockheimer apparently posted (and then deleted) a screenshot from what's likely the Pixel 6 Pro (the image resolution was 1440×3200.) The phone is connected to Verizon 5G, likely the carrier's sub-6GHz network. Also shown is the position of the UDFPS. H/T @jspring86az pic.twitter.com/Pessh7RvNV — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 24, 2021

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are Google’s 2021 flagship devices, and the first true flagships since the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Google is going all out with the hardware, no longer content to rely on its software to carry its products. With screens going as high as 6.7-inches, QHD displays, 120Hz refresh rates, large batteries, and 33-watt fast charging, these are competitive smartphones. The company has also done a lot of work with its Google Tensor chip, which it plans on using to help create a product that can reflect its hardware ambitions more than Qualcomm’s third-party chips will. It’s a drastic change from older products, and the in-display sensor is just one more way Google is setting these phones apart from older ones.

A launch date has yet to be given, however, Google will likely launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at a dedicated hardware event in October if previous trends hold.

