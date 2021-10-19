  1. Mobile
Where and when you can buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

By

After a lot of guessing and leaks, Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally here — and they’re beautiful. Without a doubt, they can stand among the best phones of 2021, but where does their price land? They come with better cameras, battery, A.I., and other features that are said to be unlike that of any other current phone out right now, so you can be sure that you’ll pay a pretty penny for them.

What’s new?

With 6.4- and 6.7-inch screens for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively, the largest all-day adaptive battery to date, triple rear cameras with computational photography, and upgraded security features, it’s no wonder Google has been hyping up their Pixel phones. They’re 5G-capable and come in a variety of soothing colors. Google’s first-ever processor, Tensor, is included and built into the phones and making use of Android 12.

How much does the Pixel 6 cost?

The Pixel 6 is launching at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro at $899. The pre-order links are live on Google’s site right now.

Where can I buy the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?

You can find the phone available for pre-order from Google, or you can check out the pricing available at your mobile provider. The phones themselves launch on October 28.

AT&T

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available for pre-order at AT&T now. Those who make a purchase through the provider with any unlimited plan at AT&T can make use of a multitude of offers and perks.

Customers who trade in an eligible device could get up to $700 off their purchase of a Pixel 6 Pro. Meanwhile, those with an unlimited plan — new or existing — can get a flat $200 off their purchase of a Pixel 6. And with any Pixel purchase made through AT&T, all Google-branded accessories will be available for 50% off.

Pixel 6 owners can enjoy the use of AT&T’s ActiveArmor for greater wireless security when users download AT&T Call Protest and mobile security apps. And 5G access will also be available at no extra cost for all unlimited plan users. All Pixel 6’s will also be FirstNet-ready for first responders to make use of the public safety communications network as needed.

