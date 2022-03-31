Google Pixel 6a retail box leak gives glimpse of its design

A picture of a retail box for the hotly anticipated Google Pixel 6a has leaked, giving fans a look at what’s potentially to come with the smartphone. The Pixel 6a is something of a big question mark for fans of Google phones as it’s been all but confirmed by the company. Seeing how there hasn’t been an official announcement, the picture of the retail box has given fans the idea that the 6a will be coming within the next few months.

That idea isn’t completely unfounded as previous leaks put the release of the Pixel 6a in a summer 2022 window, just in time for Google’s annual I/O developer conference, which takes place in May. The fact that retail boxes have already begun production suggests that the official announcement for the smartphone and its release date will happen in relatively quick succession.

The image of the phone on the box, shared to Techxine by an anonymous source, showcases the Pixel 6a’s design. It looks exactly as it did in the leaked renders from late 2021. The phone follows the rest of the Pixel 6 line’s design with the horizontal bar of cameras that fans have come to expect from Pixel devices.

The only inconsistency between the image of the retail box and the 2021 6a renders is a slight color variation. The renders showcased two-color designs, black and white, but the colors of the phone on the box are slightly different from the renders. The retail box shows a black 6a, but the color of the material above the row of cameras is the same as the rest of the body. In the 2021 leaked renders, the black version of the phone is a much lighter gray color above the cameras than the rest of the body.

There are a few different reasons why this might be the case, from color redesigns to the colors from the photograph of the box being off, so the inconsistency doesn’t prove anything one way or the other. As with all leaks, take this one with some skepticism. It seems like we’ll soon enough know all about the Google Pixel 6a, so all that can be done is wait.

Editors' Recommendations