The Google Pixel 9 looks incredible in this new photo

By
A close-up render of the Google Pixel 9 in pink.
Sudhanshu Ambhore

Even though the Made by Google event is only a couple of weeks away, the Google Pixel 9 leaks just keep on coming, giving us a good look at what to expect. The latest leak shows off a Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL in pink and white colors, respectively.

A user named Sudhanshu Ambhore posted on X (formerly Twitter) two rather official-looking renders of the Pixel 9 and what they claim to be a Pixel 9 Pro XL. It is a bit difficult to be sure if this is the regular Pro or the Pro XL since the two devices will look pretty much identical to each other, aside from one being bigger.

These images line up with what we saw Google itself share last week. It appears that the white color will be called “Porcelain,” and it’ll have what looks to be a matte finish on the revised camera bar. This is also the case with the pink Pixel 9 variant.

What’s interesting, though, is that both of these renders look to have matte backs. Previous leaks of the base model Pixel 9 have shown a glossy rear. Of course, these new images are renders, after all, and may not be as accurate as a real-world photo.

Renders of the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Pixel 9 (left) and Pixel 9 Pro XL Sudhanshu Ambhore

But let’s focus a bit on the pink color of the Pixel 9. This appears to be a more subtle, darker pink than the previous pink Pixel 9 leak we saw, which was very vibrant and appeared to come straight out of the Barbie movie.

I’m a big fan of pink — it’s my favorite color. Honestly, I like both versions of pink that we’ve seen so far, so either way would be fine with me. This pink is the color that I wish Google used for the “rose” color of the Pixel 8, as I felt that was definitely not as pink as it should have been.

Regardless, the pink color would also line up with a recent leak of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, which may come in a “Raspberry” color. The previous codename used for pink was “Peony,” though codenames may or may not always match up with the actual marketed name. For the Pixel 8 series, there was “Peony Rose” and “Jade,” but Google ended up just going with “Rose” and “Mint” instead. It’s likely that this “Peony” Pixel 9 will instead be “Raspberry” when sold.

Regardless, the world needs more pink phones, and I’m here for it. Google’s Made by Google event will be August 13, where we expect to see the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as well as the Pixel Watch 3.

