New Honor 9 boasts 12MP and 20MP dual cameras and up to 6GB of RAM

Why it matters to you The Honor 9 isn't just a high-spec phone, but it comes at a great price too -- meaning it could be a good choice for your next handset, if it's ever available in the U.S.

Honor took the wraps off of a new flagship phone to add to its arsenal — the company, which is owned by Huawei, unveiled the new Honor 9 — which looks a lot like the Honor 8, but with a number of serious improvements.

For starters, the Honor 9 boasts HiSilicon’s top-tier processor, the Kirin 960 — which is coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage, depending on the variant that you end up going for. That storage is also expandable. Not only that, but the Honor 9 boasts a fingerprint sensor built into the front home button, rather than on the back, as was the case on the older phone.

The display on the Honor 9 is a 5.15-inch 1,080p display, which is not necessarily on par with other flagship phones on the market — but should still be relatively crisp. When it comes to the camera, you get a dual-lens shooter with a 12MP and 20MP sensor, which is similar to Huawei’s flagship, the P10. That camera boasts two-times optical zoom, laser autofocus, and a f/2.2 aperture. The front-facing camera sits in at 8MP, which should be plenty for most selfie-lovers.

The design of the phone is pretty nice, too. You get a choice of gray, blue, or amber gold colors, and it comes in at only 7.45-inches thick, which is pretty thin.

The phone also boasts dual-SIM support, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack — which is apparently a feature to speak of these days.

Unfortunately, there is no word yet as to whether or not we will get access to the device in the U.S. but it will be available in China for 2,700 Yuan, or around $400, for the 64GB model, or 3,000 Yuan, which equates to $440, for the 128GB model. That is not really that bad of a price for a phone with flagship specs — so if it does eventually come to the U.S. it could be a serious contender.