Here’s where you can buy a Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in the United Kingdom

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL look set to improve on the original Pixel phone, with an even better camera, a prettier design, some fun augmented reality features, plus the latest processor and Android software. Go on, you can admit it, you want one right? Of course, and the good news is it’s easy to pre-order one ahead of the launch later this month.

We’ve got a comprehensive how to buy a Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 phone roundup for U.S. buyers here. Below, we’ll cover how to get one if you live in the U.K. Google has announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for the U.S. and the U.K. at the same time, along with Australia, Canada, Germany, and India, too.

If the money is ready and burning a hole in your pocket, let’s go shopping! We’ve got everything you need to know about how to buy a Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in the United Kingdom.

How to buy an unlocked Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

If you can afford it, buying a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL without a contract is recommended. The phone is yours outright, you’re free to choose the network and tariff that’s best for you, and you can sell the phone at any time to fund a new purchase.

The Devices section of the Google Play Store is the main location for unlocked Pixel 2 phones in the United Kingdom. Pre-ordering is worthwhile, as Google is giving everyone who does a free Google Home Mini, with 50 British pounds.

A Pixel 2 with 64GB of internal storage costs 630 British pounds , while the 128GB version costs 730 British pounds .

, while the 128GB version costs . There are three colors available, just black, clearly white, and kinda blue. You’re hilarious Google. At the time of writing, the black version will ship first and by October 17 . The white Pixel 2 will ship in five to six weeks time from announcement, and the blue version has a waitlist already.

. The white Pixel 2 will ship in five to six weeks time from announcement, and the blue version has a waitlist already. The Pixel 2 XL with 64GB of memory costs 800 British pounds , and 900 British pounds with 128GB of storage space.

, and with 128GB of storage space. For the Pixel 2 XL, you can choose between two color schemes: Just black, and black & white. There’s a five-to six-week wait for the black model, and an approximate December shipping date for the black & white model.

Don’t go looking for the free Google Home Mini when you checkout, Google will email you a promo code between four and six weeks after delivery. It’s only for pre-orders placed between October 3 and December 31, and must be redeemed by February 28, 2018. Google isn’t providing any time-to-pay offers through its store in the U.K..

Buy a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL through a network

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL can be purchased with a contract through a network, or one high street retailer, if you’d prefer not to buy the phone outright.

EE

The 64GB Pixel 2, in all three colors, is available with EE on a 24-month contract. It costs 10 British pounds up front, and then 48 British pounds each month with 8GB of data. Deliveries will start within two weeks from announcement.

The 64GB Pixel 2 XL, in both colors, also costs 10 British pounds up front, and 58 British pounds each month for two years. It has the same 8GB of data each month. It’s quoting a 40-day wait before deliveries start.

Pre-ordering with EE also gets you a free Google Home Mini.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse sells the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL either with a contract, or unlocked at the same price as Google. The added bonus of buying at Carphone Warehouse is the ability to choose a network other than EE for your phone.

Carphone Warehouse is promoting an O2 deal with the 64GB Pixel 2 for 60 British pounds up front, and 44 British pounds each month for two years, with 10GB of data.

The Pixel 2 will be delivered from Carphone Warehouse starting October 19.

Look out for deals on the Pixel 2 XL, which haven’t been listed yet. Deliveries aren’t expected before November 15.

You will also get a Google Home Mini when pre-ordering a Pixel 2 with Carphone Warehouse.

Those are your choices for the Pixel 2 in the U.K., and we’ll keep this guide updated if any further options become available.