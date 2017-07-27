Latest renders show the Pixel 2 may follow the iPhone and ditch the headphone jack

Why it matters to you Making an informed smartphone buying decision is more important than ever, and knowing about the Pixel 2 -- Google's follow-up to our best phone of 2016 -- will help you make one.

Last year, the Google Pixel was the Android smartphone to beat, and Google won’t want to capitalize on that success for a second year. We’re getting closer to the expected launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Rumors have ramped up over the past few months, and it’s possible LG is building the phones for Google, rather than HTC, which built the first Pixel phones.

Here is everything we think we know about the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL.

Design

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL weren’t the most visually exciting phones. Will that change for the sequels? Renders show the devices probably won’t get a radical redesign, and instead evolve the look of the first devices. In late July, a render created by @OnLeaks and @MySmartPrice leaked, where the images and video showed a black phone with a rear fingerprint sensor, a single camera lens inside a slightly raised bump.

Perhaps the most controversial design aspect in these renders is the lack of headphone jack. This has been rumored before, when a report from 9to5Google based on internal Google documentation suggested the company will remove the headphone port in favor of a single USB-C port. However, other renders have shown the port on the top of the phone, so it’s unclear which direction Google will eventually take.

Earlier renders were leaked under the device’s codenames: “Walleye,” “Muskie,” and Taimen. The Pixel XL 2, or Taimen, is seen above and was published by Android Police, citing “extremely reliable” sources. It’s believed to be manufactured by LG, and the mockup supposedly represented a finalized design. The device known as Muskie may have been canceled.

Like LG’s G6, the Taimen concept featured an 18:9 screen with curved corners and minimal bezels at the top and bottom. Around the back, there’s a blend of metal and glass, and the fingerprint sensor appears to have been relocated to the metal portion. The camera is only a single-lens module. These aspects are consistent with more recent render leaks

Despite the fact that the phone is said to be made by LG, it may inherit one of HTC’s trademark features –a “squeezable” frame. First seen on the HTC U11 and dubbed “Edge Sense,” the feature allowed users to interact with the phone by sliding their thumb along the edge, as way of scrolling through options. The possibility that LG is manufacturing Taimen and copying one of HTC’s pioneering features is surprising.

The above case designs leaked by Slashleaks, and show two different designs for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Third-party companies don’t always necessarily have more information than the public does, and these cases aren’t certain to be representative of the phone’s final look. The Pixel 2 is shaped very similarly to last year’s model, just with an odd camera cutout at the back. The Pixel 2 XL is very different. Gone are the chunky bezels and awkward camera silhouette. Instead, there’s a massive display that leaves little room at the top and bottom, along with curved corners and what may be an 18:9 aspect ratio screen, just like the LG G6.

Specs

The Google Pixel phones are fast, smooth, and a joy to use. Google will certainly want us to have the same experience on the Pixel 2. To do this, it may use a new Qualcomm processor known as the Snapdragon 836, according to a rumor from Phandroid.

The 836 is said to be 10 percent faster than the 835 — the system-on-chip currently powering Samsung’s Galaxy S8, the HTC U11, and the OnePlus 5. It utilizes the same CPU and GPU as the 835, but runs at a faster clock speed. Going with the 836 would be a repeat of what transpired last year with the first-generation Pixel, when Google opted for the Snapdragon 821 over the 820 featured in most Android flagships at the time.

In June, XDA Developers claimed to have obtained details about specifications for both of the upcoming Pixel phones. The interesting part is, the news referred to the devices code-named Walleye and Taimen — indicating Muskie, the device originally considered to be the Pixel XL successor, may have been replaced by the even larger Taimen.

For Walleye, XDA mentions a 5-inch, 1080p display in a chassis that is very similar to the previous model. Reports suggest Google will ditch its predecessor’s 3.5mm headphone jack in favor of stereo speakers. In terms of processing power, the phone looks to receive the Snapdragon 835 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space, keeping in line with earlier expectations about the smaller Pixel phone. Both variants are said to include a single-lens, dual-flash rear camera.

Where Walleye looks to be a conservative upgrade sporting largely the same design, Taimen is billed as an all-new device that may be manufactured by LG, according to bug report findings from 9to5Google. At the very least, rumors suggest it will sport one of LG’s OLED panels, measuring 6 inches in size with a 1440p resolution. Like Walleye, Taimen is said to feature an 835 system-on-chip with the same amount of RAM, though 128GB of storage will be available as an option. The report also mentions smaller bezels and a similar combination of glass and metal design at the rear, with subtle alterations compared to last year’s model.

Supposed Geekbench results for Taimen dating back to May mentioned a Snapdragon 835 processor running at 1.9GHz, alongside 4GB of RAM. The phone reportedly scored 1,804 in single-core testing and 6,248 in multi-core. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S8, which utilizes the same processor and same amount of memory, managed 1,762 in single core, and 5,723 in multi-core when we tested it in our review. Android O is listed as the operating system in the results.

In the spring, it was revealed that Google may be trying to make its own processor — like Apple does for the iPhone — to power its future smartphones. That was according to Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of engineering, in an interview with Bloomberg. It seems unlikely that first-party chips would be ready for the Pixel 2, as building a custom processor is no easy feat.

An even better camera

The Google Pixel was praised for its stellar camera that rivaled the iPhone 7 Plus, and it seems as though Google is prioritizing it again for the second-generation device. That’s according to 9to5Google, where a source states Google is looking to perfect the low-light capabilities of the next Pixel, but it will “not have large [megapixel] size.”

Google will reportedly compensate for this with extra features. Furthermore, XDA Developers has reported that the next-generation Pixel line won’t receive dual-lens cameras, as many flagships have recently. Renders of the phone also indicate the devices will have a single camera lens.

Pixel 2 screen

Will Google follow current industry trends related to screens for the Pixel 2? We’re seeing more phones with curved, bezel-less, or unusual aspect ratio screens recently, and a report from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency suggests Google is angling toward making a 1 trillion-won investment — about $876 million — in LG Display for the company’s flexible OLED screens.

These panels would be put into use in the next Pixel devices, and lessen Google’s dependence on Samsung, which outfits its own flagship smartphones with curved displays. It’s also pegged as a win for LG as well, which would like to ramp up OLED production and shift away from LCDs, according to the article. The result could be a strategic partnership between the two companies, rather than a simple order.

A budget Pixel

Early on in the Pixel 2 rumors, we heard that there could be a more budget-friendly Pixel device called the Pixel 2B. Most recently, however, it seems like that device could eventually get a release — but it won’t be released under the Pixel name. The news comes from a 9to5Google tipster, who claims that while the Pixel team isn’t working on a Pixel branded budget-friendly device, it is working on a budget-friendly device to be released with a different name.

We first heard of a budget Pixel device at the end of January, when it was revealed that Google was testing a few prototypes of a device code named the “Pixel 2B.” The report came from 9to5Google, which also said that the device would cost a lot less than $650, with the compromise of less-powerful hardware. This device, which may launch alongside the Pixel 2 or after, will be intended to be released in “different markets.”

Waterproof Pixel?

Water resistance was a feature sadly missing from the original Pixel. How about the Pixel 2. Reports are contradictory. An early January tweet claimed the next-generation Pixel will be waterproof, with the reporter citing information received at the Google event in October 2016. However, the same source subsequently tweeted water resistance may not be so definite anymore, claiming the feature is now only “still on the table” for the Pixel 2.

The reason it wasn’t in the current Pixel? Google ran out of time. According to a Wired podcast, Google said it threw out plans for the device at the end of 2015 and had to start from scratch — meaning the phone was built in a mere nine months. Huawei was supposed to manufacture the device, but the company backed out when Google demanded there be no Huawei logo. HTC took Huawei’s place.

Release date and price

Google has traditionally unveiled its Nexus smartphones, as well as last year’s Pixel, during a fall event. We’ll likely see the Pixel 2, as well as the Pixel 2 XL in October.

Unfortunately, you may see a price increase for the flagship Pixel 2. A source told 9to5Google Google is expecting “at least” a $50 price jump for the device, but the rumored Pixel 2B will be “significantly cheaper.” Keep in mind, the company is months away from a release date and all of this is subject to change.

We’ll update this post as we learn more about the Pixel 2.

Update: New renders show the Pixel 2 may not have a headphone jack.