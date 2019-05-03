Best Buy just can't wait, and puts Pixel 3a XL boxes out for all to see

Share

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL may already be considered two of the best Android phones out there, but they’re not cheap, and it looks like Google may be preparing some lower-cost alternatives. Rumors say Google is working on a pair of midrange options for those who want a Google smartphone experience, but don’t want to pony up the cash for the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL.

Here’s what we know so far about the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

Pricing, name, and release date

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are well and truly on the way, and the leaks have turned into a torrent. Eager workers at a Best Buy in Springfield, Ohio, have already put the unreleased phone on display — accidentally, of course. An Android fan spotted the retail boxes and took some photos for evidence, sending them on to Android Police. The boxes show the Pixel 3a XL name, and a design similar to the current Pixel 3 XL.

The box in the image matches the retail box leak shown by This Is Tech Today, which also suggested we’ll get a model with 64GB of storage and a new color — “Purple-ish.” The Verge did some digging into the Universal Product Code (UPC) number shown in the video, and says it corresponds with a Walmart listing for the “Google Pixel 3a Sargo Iris.” The video goes on to reveal the Pixel 3a will supposedly start from $399, while the Pixel 3a XL will start from $479. This is broadly in line with older leaks, which put the price for the Pixel 3a between $400 and $500.

We’ve recently seen confirmation that T-Mobile will be supporting the new Pixel line, ending Verizon’s exclusive period with Google’s phones. This means previous rumors that Verizon would launch the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in the United States are likely to be true as well. All in all, this puts the early speculation that the Pixel 3a range would only be sold in markets like India, China, and Russia out to pasture. Expect the Pixel 3a in the U.S.

Teasers for the new Pixel phones are appearing internationally, showing a wide international launch is imminent. In India, online retailer Flipkart has a splash page for “something big” coming to the Pixel universe on May 8. A Pixel-shaped phone has a countdown timer inside, along with the tagline, “Help is on the way.” The black screen on the phone, along with this line, may suggest the new phones will have the Night Sight mode from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google used the same tagline recently, and as May 7 also happens to be the first day of the Google I/O developer conference, the new phones may be launched on stage at the event. Google accidentally posted the “Pixel 3a” name on its own website recently, essentially confirming the name and squashing rumors of a Pixel 3 Lite.

Specs

Should we expect the Pixel 3a range to be much less powerful than the Pixel 3 range? That seems the most likely outcome — but how much of a downgrade could we expect?

In a report from WinFuture, which cites a number of European online retail sources, the Pixel 3a will offer a 5.6-inch screen and 64GB of storage, while the Pixel 3a XL is touted as having a 6-inch display along with the same 64GB of storage. The report also notes that while both phones will be available in black and white, there will be a third “Iris” color that will mix blue and violet.

A previous leak from a Geekbench score which claims to be for the Pixel 3a XL, equipped with a Snapdragon 710 — largely in line with previous rumors that the larger phone would come with this processor. It’s likely the smaller Pixel 3a will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, which has so far been largely featured in phones targeted at Asian markets.

RAM numbers are high even on midrange phones these days, and the same Geekbench results show the Pixel 3a XL may come with 6GB of RAM. We expect there to be other configurations available, and wouldn’t be surprised to see both models start at 4GB. There’s no mention of storage space, but 64GB seems likely. Most other midrange phones would come with a MicroSD card slot to boost storage, but sources have noted the apparent lack of such a slot.

On the back, there’s a 12-megapixel camera, while the front of the device has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Powering it is a 2,915mAh battery.

Design and display

Will the midrange Pixels look the same as the Pixel 3 and 3 XL? Most likely. The retail box leaks state the smaller Pixel 3a will have a 5.6-inch screen, and the larger Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch screen. In this video posted by 91Mobiles, both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are apparently shown in a full 360-degree render, and also said the screens will be 5.6 inches and 6 inches. Also expect a plastic body and return of the 3.5mm headphone jack. Interestingly, it seems the Pixel 3a XL lacks its bigger brother’s divisive notch.

The first indication of a Pixel 3a was leaked online by Russian tech blogger Rozetked, who posted a hands-on video of an unreleased Pixel 3. The Pixel 3a sports a similar style to the Pixel 3, but only has a display resolution of 2220 x 1080. It also appears to have a headphone jack, unlike the other two Pixel 3 devices, and a slightly thicker polycarbonate build.

Camera

When you buy a Pixel phone, you expect a great camera. so how about the Pixel 3a? Rumors claim the Pixel 3a has the same 12.2-megapixel camera sensor as its flagship siblings, and if it does, that’s a huge selling point for the phone. The photo samples you see here are apparently those taken with the Pixel 3a.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about this possible new midrange Pixel line.

Updated on May 3, 2019: Added pictures showing Pixel 3a XL boxes at Best Buy.

