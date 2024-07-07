 Skip to main content
Two big upgrades were just confirmed for the Google Pixel Watch 3

A top view of someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google’s big August 13 event is rapidly approaching. This is where we expect to see the Google Pixel Watch 3, and with just over a month to go before the big reveal, we’ve learned two new details about Google’s upcoming smartwatch.

Four Pixel Watch 3 models — with model numbers GBDU9, GG3HH, GRY0E, and GGE4J — passed through the FCC on Sunday. Two of them feature LTE connectivity, while the other two have just Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. So far, nothing unusual. What is noteworthy, however, are two specifications found in all four Pixel Watch 3 models. Specifically, all of them include Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.

UWB has been rumored for the Pixel Watch 3 since March, so it’s nice to have confirmation of the feature’s existence. We suspect UWB will be used for easier phone unlocking when the Pixel Watch 3 is connected to a Pixel smartphone. It’s also possible Google could enable some sort of high-accuracy tracking feature if you lose your Pixel Watch 3 or Pixel phone, similar to Precision Finding on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Google Pixel Watch 3 leaked renders.
Pixel Watch 3 XL render Android Headlines

As for 5GHz Wi-Fi, this should enable faster overall data performance on the Pixel Watch 3. For context, the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 both only had 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

While UWB and 5GHz Wi-Fi are both exciting, there’s plenty more to look forward to with Google’s third Pixel smartwatch. It looks like Google will finally offer its smartwatch in two sizes, including the regular Pixel Watch 3 and a larger Pixel Watch 3 XL. The overall design looks very similar to the previous two models, but the addition of a second size is a huge deal regardless.

More Pixel Watch 3 rumors will likely continue in the weeks ahead. All of the official details should be revealed at the next Made by Google event on August 13.

