This is our very first look at the Google Pixel Watch 3

Google is expected to introduce the Google Pixel 9 smartphone series later this year. At the same time, the company is almost certainly going to reveal the Pixel Watch 3. Now, 91Mobiles has released renders that are purported to show the new smartwatch.

If you were hoping for something different from the previous two Pixel Watches, we have bad news for you.

The images suggest the next Pixel Watch 3 will look very similar to the Pixel Watch 2. It will have a circular bezel-less display with a rotating crown and a 1.2-inch display — just like its predecessor. Once again, the smartwatch should be available in black with a matching strap, but it is expected to be offered in additional colors when it is officially released.

We could also see an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for location tracking and short-range communication. With UWB, you might be able to locate a lost Android phone, similar to what the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can do with Apple’s Precision Finding technology.

According to previous rumors, the Google Pixel Watch 3 might have a slightly thicker design, which could accommodate a larger battery. There are also rumors suggesting that Google will release the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes this time. Unlike the previous Pixel Watch 2, which was only available in a 41mm size, the new one will also come in a 45mm size. That could be a big deal for anyone who has eyed a Pixel Watch previously, but thought it was too small for their wrists.

More Pixel Watch 3 leaks will likely arrive before it’s announced this fall. Most likely, this will happen in October, which is the month when Google typically announces new Pixel products. Until then, stay tuned.

