Google has officially stopped selling the original Google Pixel

Share

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL may be the current stock Android kings, but not everyone has $650 or more to spend on a phone. Those who don’t could previously have purchased the last-generation Google Pixel, which is still a very nice phone in its own right. Now, however, that option is gone — Google has removed the device from its online store.

Not only does the phone seem to be out of stock, but it’s been completely removed from the store. If you hit a link to the Google Pixel on the Google Store, you’ll be redirected to a generic landing page for the Pixel lineup — which only shows the Google Pixel 2 and related accessories. Google confirmed directly to Digital Trends that the Google Pixel and Pixel XL will no longer be available from the Google Store.

It does somewhat make sense, even if it’s a little disappointing. Google probably wasn’t selling all that many Pixel units at this point, especially considering the fact that it only gave it a discount of around $100 when the Pixel 2 came out. Users that want a cheaper stock Android device can still turn to the likes of eBay, where the phone comes a lot cheaper. Some third-party retailers are also still selling the phone, though we’re not sure how much longer that will last. Currently, Amazon is selling both new and refurbished versions of the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL

Of course, there are plenty of rumors that the move is more to make room for a new generation of Pixel devices than anything else. We expect the Pixel 3 to launch sometime around October, which is when the first Pixel and the Pixel 2 launched. This time around, however, Google is rumored to be working on three Pixel devices, one of which will likely be a more midrange device aimed at those who want a stock Android phone from Google but don’t want to spend the ton of cash needed for the flagship device.

When the Google Pixel was launched, it marked a change for Google, which wasn’t previously really a hardware manufacturer. Since then, the company has seriously begun embracing hardware, not just through phones, but also with the Pixelbook laptop, Pixel Buds, and more.