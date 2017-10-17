Latest rumors suggest HTC's U11 Plus and U11 Life could launch on November 2

HTC won plenty of new fans with the HTC U11, a capable smartphone with unusual squeezable bezels. But the Taiwan-based company isn’t finished yet. If rumors are to be believed, it’ll expand the U11 lineup with two new spin-offs: U11 Life and U11 Plus. Neither are expected to be especially groundbreaking, but they’ll likely bring many of the features that make the U11 desirable to new form factors and price points.

Here’s what we think we know about the U11 Life and U11 Plus so far.

Release

HTC hasn’t officially confirmed the U11 Life or U11 Plus, and there haven’t been any rumors regarding its release. But it might not be long before we know more.

In October, HTC sent invitations to a November 2 event in Taiwan. It didn’t reveal much but we wouldn’t be surprised to see at least one of the two upcoming U11 models formally announced.

Pricing remains a mystery but we’re expecting the new phones to come a little under (in the U11 Life’s case) and a little over (U11 Plus) the U11’s price tag. The U11 started at $750.

Design

The HTC U11 looks stunning from the back, thanks to the eye-catching 3D liquid glass finish. We don’t know if the U11 Life and U11 Plus will have the same color-shifting design. But if a leaked image of the U11 Life is anything to go by, there’s a definite family resemblance between it and the U11 — down to a physical home button below the screen that doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

The U11 Life’s screen, speaking of, is expected to measure 5.2-inches and have a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, according to Android Authority. And it might be quite durable — it’s rumored to have a IP67 water and dust resistance rating, matching that of the HTC U11 and the Apple iPhone 7.

Unsurprisingly, the U11 Plus’s screen is said to be larger. It’s reportedly 5.99 inches in length with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone’s body, meanwhile, is said to have a superior IP68 water resistance rating, which means it’ll come away unscathed from water up to 5 feet deep.

Specs

The U11 Plus is shaping up to be a powerful smartphone, if the rumblings are true.

According to a mid-October report in Android Authority, HTC’s upcoming flagship has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, and up to 128 GB internal storage. The cameras rear and front cameras are reportedly 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel (down from the HTC U11’s 16-megapixel sensor), respectively, and the battery is said to support Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 technology.

The U11 Life might not measure up to the U11 Plus in raw power, but many of the U11’s best hardware features are reportedly present and accounted for.

In early October, Twitter user LlabTooFer published the U11 Life’s preliminary specifications. According to the list, HTC’s budget smartphone has a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, depending on the model; a 2,600mAh battery; and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

U11 Life (AndroidOne program)

SD630

RAM/ROM 3/32gb or 4/64gb

5.2′ 1080p

Cameras 16/16mp

Battery 2600mah

Edge Sense, USonic

IP67

Android O — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) October 3, 2017

Sadly, it’s unlikely the U11’s 12-megapixel UltraPixel camera will make it to the U11 Life. Instead, the phone is said to have a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera, the latter of which matches the camera on the U11. If the rumors are true, the rear camera should benefit from phase detection autofocus.

Both the U11 Life and U11 Plus are said to retain many of their high-end predecessor’s unique technologies, including touch-sensitive Edge Sense bezels which let you trigger app apps by squeezing the phone’s side, and noise-canceling USonic headphone technology that generate a custom audio profile based on the shape of your ear.

On the software side of the equation, the HTC U11 Life and U11 Plus will reportedly ship running the latest version of Android, Android 8.0 Oreo, with HTC’s Sense 9.0 user interface.

