Here's how to drop a pin in Google Maps, so you'll never be lost again

Share

Google Maps has become an indispensable tool for getting around in the modern world. Despite how long the service has been around, and how detailed many of its maps are, some places still aren’t that easy to find. And this is hardly Google’s fault. From businesses rapidly opening and closing, to finding specific locations within larger spaces like parks or venues, there are many reasons why you might want to know how to drop a pin in Google Maps.

Further reading How to use Google Maps Apple Maps vs. Google Maps

Luckily, dropping a pin in Google Maps is easy, whether you are using the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android or the desktop version of the website. We’ll show you how below.

Dropping pins in Google Maps on mobile

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android device.

Step 2: Search for an address using the search bar at the top of the screen or scroll around the map until you find the location where you want to drop a pin.

Step 3: Press and hold the screen to drop a pin. Note: If you’re using an iPhone, make sure you don’t press hard enough to engage Force Touch.

Step 4: Tap the pin to get directions to that location and share or save them. It’s that easy.

Dropping pins in Google Maps on computer

Step 1: Navigate to the Google Maps website.

Step 2: Search for an address using the search bar on the upper left side of the screen or scroll around the map until you find the location where you want to drop a pin.

Step 3: Left click the spot you want to drop the pin. You may have to zoom in or click slightly to either side of the location you want to drop a pin if there is already a marker there. You’ll see a small grey pin appear, as well as an info box at the bottom of your screen.

Step 4: You can press the navigation icon in the infobox to get directions to the dropped pin or click anywhere else in the box to bring up more information about the location you’ve selected.

Step 5: From the additional information screen, you can save the pin to Your Places, where you can quickly access them in the future from the main menu.

Dropping multiple pins by creating a map on desktop

By default, you’ll only be able to drop a single pin at a time. The easiest way to keep track of multiple pins is by saving them to Your Places, but what if you want to show them all on the same screen? There is another option: Make your own map. Creating your own map can not only help you visualize multiple pins more easily, they can also be added to websites to more easily show multiple locations of a business or multiple businesses that may be participating in an event. Here’s how to make your own Google Map.

Step 1: Navigate to the Google Maps website.

Step 2: While you don’t need to be signed in to drop single pins (unless you want to save them), you’ll need to be signed in create a map. Do so now.

Step 3: In the top left corner of your screen, click the menu icon.

Step 4: Click Your Places, then Maps, and finally Create Map.

Step 5: A new window will open with your custom map. Give it a title and a description if you feel inclined by clicking Untitled Map and filling in the requisite boxes. Make sure to press Save before you click away.

Step 6: You can now pinpoint locations by either clicking the marker icon under the search bar and placing it directly on the map or searching for specific locations.

Step 7: If you only plan on using the map for yourself, there’s nothing else you need to do. If you want to share it, press the Share icon in the upper left.