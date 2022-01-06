How to preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending

WhatsApp has been on a feature addition spree for a while now. Among the recently-introduced features on the popular instant messaging platform is the ability to move messages from iPhones to Pixels, the option to send disappearing messages, and supporting crypto-powered mobile payments -- and it seems its not done yet.

WhatsApp’s official Twitter account recently tweeted about the addition of a new feature that millions of users have been demanding for a really long time. Yes, WhatsApp finally lets you preview voice messages before sending them. Here’s how you can use the new preview feature with WhatsApp voice notes to make sure you don't end up sending a voice note that you may later regret.

Difficulty Easy What You Need Any smartphone with the latest version of WhatsApp installed

How to preview WhatsApp voice notes before sending

Before you begin, please ensure that you are using the latest version of WhatsApp Messenger. To do this, all you need to do is open the Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp, and check if you see the option to Update. If not, you should be just fine. Now that all the prerequisites have been met, let's check out how to go about this.

Step 1: Open a WhatsApp contact or a group chat and look for the Microphone icon.

Step 2: Tap the Microphone icon, hold it, and then swipe up towards the lock icon above to initiate hands-free recording mode.

Step 3: Start speaking and hit the red Record button to stop the recording.

Step 4: You can tap the Play icon to check your recording and if satisfied, choose to hit the send button.

Step 5: If you wish to record again, tap the Trash Can to delete the recording. Repeat the process to initiate a new recording.

How did sending voice messages on WhatsApp work before?

Now, for those of you not too well-versed with how WhatsApp’s voice notes feature worked until now, here’s a short explainer.

In previous versions of WhatsApp, you had to long-press the microphone button next to the text box to initiate a voice note. The moment you lifted your finger from the mic icon, the message would be automatically sent.

While this was a quick way of sending voice messages, not everyone was comfortable using it because it offered no option to check how good or bad they sounded or even let them check for mistakes before the voice note went through.

To fix this issue, WhatsApp eventually gave users the option to swipe and cancel a recording (while the message is still being recorded, mind you) if they were not too happy with what they said. However, this was still not as good as actually hearing a message before sending.

And this is exactly what WhatsApp has fixed with the recent update. The new feature is now available for both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp and is now live for users across the world.

