 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to send a voice message on your iPhone

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

Typing out text messages to people is one of the simplest functions of your iPhone. However, there are times where you need to send a message but can't easily type on your keyboard — whether you're out grocery shopping, cooking, doing dishes, etc.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • An iPhone

Luckily, your iPhone 15 or other iOS device has a tool that lets you record and send audio messages directly from the Messages app. Here’s how it works.

A screenshot of a voice message being recorded on an iPhone.
Digital Trends

How to send a voice message on your iPhone

To send a voice message on your iPhone, simply follow these directions:

Step 1: First, open the Message app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Choose an Existing message from the list or tap the Message icon at the top right to begin a new message. In that case, choose a New contact.

Related

Step 3: Tap the + at the bottom left, then select Audio.

Screenshot showing how to start an audio file in Messages on iPhone.
Digital Trends

Step 4: Using your voice, Record a message.

Step 5: Tap the red square icon to Stop recording.

Screenshot showing how to record and send an audio message in the Messages app on iPhone.
DIgital Trends

Step 6: Tap the Up arrow to send the message, or tap the + icon to add time to the message. Alternatively, tap the X icon to delete the message.

Step 7: You can listen to an audio message prior to sending it. To do so, after tapping the Red square icon to stop recording, choose the icon that shows a Right arrow to listen to the recording.

Screenshot showing how to listen to an audio file through the Messages app on iPhone.
Digital Trends

Step 8: Tap the Pause icon to pause the recording.

How to save an audio message

After you send or listen to an audio message, you have two minutes to save it to your phone. Otherwise, it gets deleted automatically. To save it:

Step 1: Open the Message app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Choose the message that has the audio message.

Screenshot showing how to keep an audio recording in the Messages app on iPhone.
Digital Trends

Step 3: Tap Keep under the audio message to keep it. The audio message will remain in the Messages app.

Just like that, you've become a pro at recording, sending, and saving audio messages! You can send audio messages to other iMessage users and your Android contacts using SMS texting, so feel free to send audio messages to whoever you'd like.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The best phones in 2024: our 15 favorite smartphones right now
The back of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, showing its green color.

Choosing the best phone in 2024 can be quite daunting, as there are so many excellent options available. Whether you are an iPhone fan, an Android user, or open to any smartphone, finding the perfect one may seem like an insurmountable challenge. But don't worry, we're here to help!

Below, we have compiled a list of our top picks for the best phones you can currently buy. We believe that there's something for everyone on this list, and we're confident that you'll find a phone that suits your preferences perfectly.

Read more
The best iPhone and Android apps for Black History Month 2024
best iPhone and Android apps for Black History Month.

February is celebrated as Black History Month to honor Black Americans' remarkable achievements and contributions. The theme for this year is "African Americans and the Arts," which shines a light on the impact of African Americans in different artistic fields, such as cultural expression, visual and performing arts, fashion, literature, and more.

In this regard, we present a list of popular iOS and Android apps developed by Black-owned businesses and cover various topics such as finance, entertainment, wellness, and more. These apps run on all the latest smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro.
Calendly

Read more
iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s first foldable phone
Folding iPhone concept from iOS Beta News.

In the past few years, Samsung has become one of the leading manufacturers of foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Though it's not the only brand making foldable devices, it offers the most mainstream and available options, especially in the U.S. That leads to the question of whether Apple will follow suit with a foldable iPhone — or even an iPad.

There have been long-standing rumors that Apple could be working on such a device, including a foldable iPhone, which we'll call "iPhone Flip" for now. Apple's a secretive company, so there may very well be at least some research and development taking place on such a device. But, of course, this continues to just be all speculation for now. From the latest news, rumors, and reports, here's everything we know so far about Apple's folding iPhone.
iPhone Flip: design and display

Read more