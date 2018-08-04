Digital Trends
Mobile

How to record the screen on your iPhone in a few easy steps

Steven Winkelman
By
iPhone 8 Product (RED)
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Want to show your non-tech-savvy relative how to set up their email without actually having to do it for them?  Since iOS 11, Apple has offered a native option to record the screen on the iPhone, iPad and iPod. What once required a third-party app has become stunningly simple.

Setting up screen recording

iPhone Screen Record ButtonAlthough screen recording is easy, you do need to make the setting available in your Control Center.  To enable screen recording, go to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls. Select the plus icon next to Screen Recording.  A Screen Record icon should now appear in your Control Center, which you can access by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, or swiping down the top right edge if you’re on an iPhone X.

Recording your screen

Apple has made screen recording a really simple process. Just open the Control Center and tap the Screen Record icon. It’s a white circle with a circular ring around it.

Once you tap it, you’ll have three seconds to close the Control Center before your phone will start recording. A red bar will appear at the top of your screen to let you know you’re recording.

Iphone Screen Recording

If you want to add audio to your screen recording, things are a little different. Press the Screen Record icon with extra pressure (via 3D Touch) for more options. A pop-up menu will appear in the middle of your screen, and you can press the Microphone Audio icon, followed by the Start Recording button to get going.

When you are finished recording, the fastest way to stop is to tap on the red timer on the top of the screen. You’ll see the message Screen Recording video save to Photos appear in your Notification Center, and you can tap on it to enter the Photos app to watch it. You can also go to the Control Center and tap on the Screen Record icon to stop recording.

Editing a screen recording

Once you’ve finished recording, you may want to tweak the video. Apple’s Photos app makes it really easy to edit video.

When you’ve finished recording your screen, you’ll see the message Screen Recording video saved to Photos in the notification bar. You can either tap on this notification or open the recording in the Photos app to edit.

Editing a screen recording is just like editing any other video in the Photos app. Open the video in Photos and select Edit in the upper right-hand corner. A slider bar will appear below the screen recording. At either end of the slider are toggle bars that allow you to edit frame by frame. Drag the toggle bars to make adjustments to the beginning or end of your screen recording.

Screen recording and compatibility with other apps

Remember, some apps may slightly change the way screen recording works or add new screen recording features. A good example is Mirror for Samsung TVs, which adds an option to Apple’s screen recorder for mirroring the recording to a connected Samsung TV. You may want to look into such apps if you wish the Apple screen recorder had extra functionality.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone X Plus: News, rumors, specs, and more
realme smartphone brand news 1 phone top
Mobile

Following trailblazer OnePlus, Realme becomes a real smartphone brand

New smartphone company Realme is worth noting because it's path to existence follows another successful and exciting brand quite closely. Realme, like OnePlus, has been founded by a former Oppo vice president.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple music ola partnership phone
Home Theater

Looking to save some dough? Here’s how to add family members to Apple Music

Looking to save your family and maybe even yourself a little money? Here’s how to add family members to your Apple Music subscription without all the potential headaches that could get in your way.
Posted By Kris Wouk
spotify ipo lifestyle
Mobile

Need some tunes when you’re offline? Here’s how to download songs from Spotify

Did you know you can download up to 3,333 songs on your device with Spotify Premium? The process is incredibly straightforward, too, and literally takes seconds. Here's how to go about doing it.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to save battery life on an iPhone
Mobile

Tips on how to save battery life on an iPhone (and a common myth busted)

Each iteration of the iPhone is better than the last, but not when it comes to battery life. Thankfully, these tips explain how to save battery life on an iPhone -- no outlet necessary.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to download songs from spotify iphone stock photo
Mobile

Apple found guilty of infringing WiLan patents, must pay $145 million

Apple was ordered by a California jury to pay WiLan, a Canadian patent licensing company, the sum of $145.1 million for damages after some iPhone models were found to use two of WiLan's wireless communications technology patents.
Posted By Mark Jansen
xiaomi qin 1 feature phone news featured
Mobile

Xiaomi is making a super-cheap feature phone with A.I. and 4G

Xiaomi is making a feature phone with A.I., real-time translation, a 4G connection, and Bluetooth. The crowdfunded Qin phone comes in two varieties, with the cheapest costing just $30 -- but it's probably only for China.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 video leaks, confirming many hyped details

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but what will make it stand out in a world filled with great phones? We've got all the rumors here to ensure you're fully prepared ahead of the August 9 announcement.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
best music streaming services listening to headphones
Music

Spotify is the best streaming service, but competitors aren’t far behind

It can be hard to decide which music streaming service is for you, so we've picked out the individual strengths of the most popular services, aiming to make your decision a little easier.
Posted By Parker Hall
why google is going back to white space in design maps
Mobile

Google Maps’ location sharing now lets you track battery status

In addition to finding directions or transit information, Google Maps allows users to share their location with others. With its latest feature currently rolling out, users are also able to share their battery level.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iPhone X, iPhone 11
Mobile

Apple may ditch the headphone adapter for the next iPhone

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
apple counterfeit ring iphone 8 update keyboard front 800x533 c2
Mobile

Which Apple iPhone should you buy?

There are three main iPhone models available, and prices vary significantly, so it's important to make the right decision. We've used them all, and we break down what makes each one great, and which model will be best for you.
Posted By Andy Boxall
porsche design huawei mate rs top profile
Mobile

Leaked images, specs unveil what might be the Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei is no stranger when it comes to big phones. And this year it plans to go even bigger with the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The pro model is rumored to have a massive 6.9-inch display while the smaller phone comes in at 6.5 inches.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman