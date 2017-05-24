Is your iPhone getting a little crowded with apps that you no longer want or need? We’ll show you how to get rid of them, or hide them away, and clear up some welcome new space. Let’s start with a look at how to delete apps on an iPhone.

Delete a particular app you don’t like

This method is best for those of you who are casually perusing your iPhone and manage to swipe deep into strange and ancient lands filled with apps you had forgotten were ever downloaded. If you’ve come across an app and thought, “Why do I still have this? It’s just taking up space and annoying me,” then this is how you can get rid of them before you’re even finished thinking.

Step 1: Tap and hold on the icon of the app that you want to get rid of. Hold your thumb or finger directly on the icon for around 2 seconds, until it animates and starts to shake. Here is where a lot of iPhone users get confused, because the newer iPhones (iPhone 7 and onward) respond differently than older iPhone touchscreens. The new touchscreens support 3D Touch, so they can tell the difference between you pressing hard on the icon, and pressing very lightly on it. If you press down too hard — which is a natural reaction — then you will open up the Quick Actions menu for the app instead, which can be frustrating when it happens for the fifth time in a row. Remember to lay your thumb or finger gently on the icon and wait for it to start jiggling.

Step 2: Jiggling apps will show an X mark in the upper left corner of the app icon itself. You will need to tap that X to delete the app. The X is pretty small, so this is some delicate tapping work — take your time and hold your phone steady. When you hit the X, the iPhone will ask you if you really want to delete the app. Say yes, and it will vanish. With a little practice, you can get rid of apps permanently in seconds. This will also typically get rid of any information the app holds, but it will not cancel any subscription you may have through an app (your HBO subscription will still be active without the app, for example).

Are these steps not working for you? Sometimes when people try to remove a single app, they can make it “wiggle” but they can’t find the option to delete the app. No worries! That just means that you need to tweak your settings. Head over to the Settings icon (the box of gears), and swipe down to find Restrictions. In here you will find an option named Deleting Apps. Make sure that this capability is turned on, where the slider is green. Now you should be able to go back to your home screen, highlight an app, and have the option to delete it.

Go through your old apps and delete them all

Do you want to delete apps more quickly than just one at a time? There’s a way to do that, too!

Step 1: Head over to Settings and look for the General section up toward the top of the list, and select it.

Step 2: In General, look for Storage and iCloud Usage. The names used for these settings change slightly in different versions of iOS, but they should still be easy to find under Usage or Storage & Backup or a similar name. Once here, choose to Manage Storage for your iPhone.

Step 3: This should bring up a list of all the apps you currently have. Any app that you select will take you to a little app screen that shows what data the app uses, and gives you a very clear option to Delete App. Choose to delete, then confirm. This allows you to quickly go through a list of your apps rather than explore them icon by icon, making mass deletion much easier.

Note about built-in apps

Some iOS apps — known as built-in apps — are included on the iPhone from the beginning and tie into core services, like Contacts, Mail, News, Notes, iBooks, Facetime, Weather, Tips, Stocks and many more.

You cannot permanently delete those apps, but you can get them off your screen. Hold down on the icon until it shakes, and then press X. This will remove the app just like it will with all others, but the data and the capabilities of the app will remain on your iPhone (removing Contacts won’t destroy all your contacts, etc.). You can always re-download these apps and restore them via the App Store if you want.

Alternative: Hide Apps

Do you want more screen real estate, but don’t want to permanently get rid of the apps that you have? There’s a workaround — you can hide the apps that you have downloaded so that they are still there and available via Settings, but their icons won’t show on your screen.

Step 1: Open up the App Store. Once here, go to the Updates tab on the bottom left of the app window.

Step 2: Updates will show you all purchases that you have made that are currently on your iPhone. Find an app that you want to hide, and swipe left on that app. This will bring up a new HIDE button on the right. Tap it, and the app will still be available, but hidden on your home screen.