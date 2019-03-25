More than a screenshot: How to record the screen on an Android device

Share

Do you want to snap a quick video or record your screen on an Android device? Whether you are taking a recording for friends, showing off your gaming skills, or creating video for more professional purposes, we’ve got the fastest ways to do it.

Taking screenshots is easy, but we’re focusing on making a longer, more complicated recording of what’s happening on your phone. If that’s exactly what you need, you should download the right Android app to help out. Here’s how to record the screen on an Android device using the right apps and how to get started once you have downloaded them.

AZ Screen Recorder

The AZ recorder is a pure recording app with no time limits or watermarks. Best of all, it’s simple to use, without much setup required.

Get started by downloading and launching the app. Once launched, it will display a series of circles on your screen, with options for recording, taking screenshots, live streaming, and more. Select the Record option, and you’ll be asked to confirm the screen recording. Once started, you can stop the recording by swiping down on your screen and tapping the Stop button in your notifications.

When you’re not recording, the app will keep its logo overlaid on your screen, so you can access it quickly if need be. Or if you’d rather it wasn’t there, drag it down to the X at the bottom of the screen to remove it. Relaunching the app will bring the floating button back.

You can access the app’s settings by tapping the floating button and hitting the gear-shaped icon. That will take you to a menu where you can adjust many aspects of video quality before you start recording, which is useful if you need a certain quality or want to save video file space.

The app also some minor editing tools and gives you the ability to draw on the screen while recording, making this a great option for professionals. The app also includes the option to cut and edit the video, crop the screen as necessary, replace the audio with whatever you want, and convert sections to GIFs as needed. Visit this area to make your final tweaks before you are ready to share.

Google Play

Google Play Games

As the name implies, this game management app is all about using and recording the games you play on Android. That means your first step should be to register for Google Play Games and explore the service to find the games you want and enjoy. Make sure you do this before you start trying to record, as Play Games only lets you record supported games.

When you are ready to begin, open the app, and tap the game you want to record to open the Game details window. From there, tap the video camera-shaped icon to start recording. Select Next, then choose your video quality. When everything looks good, select Launch to start gaming.

After a few seconds, the game will start. You’ll have options once you’re here. By default, Play Games starts you off with a facecam using your front-facing selfie camera — but you can turn that off by tapping the video camera-shaped button. You can also mute by tapping the microphone button. Most importantly, tapping the red Record icon will start your recording. To stop recording, tap your facecam (or the Play Games logo, if you’re not using a facecam), and tap the red Stop square.

Your video will automatically be saved to your device once you stop. If you want to upload your video to YouTube, there’s an instant share option labeled Edit & Upload to YouTube. Note that editing abilities are limited, and that this app will record everything that appears on the device screen, so this step may take some time.

Google Play

Mobizen Screen Recorder

Mobizen offers HD recording that’s very similar to the AZ app, so it’s a good option to try if AZ doesn’t work for you.

Download the app and launch it from the app menu. After a brief setup process, Mobizen will place a small “air circle” icon on your phone screen, and will run you through using it. Once you’re ready to record, tap the floating button, choose the record (the camera icon only takes screenshots) icon to start recording. This will create a three-second countdown and then recording will begin.

The air circle will remain on your screen (but will not be recorded as part of the video). Select it again and hit the pause icon to pause the video whenever you need to. The upper button features a red stop button when recording, and you can select this at any time to stop the video.

Stopping the video will launch a pop-up that allows you to view the video. If you want to edit your creation, choose this (viewing your video will always be an option from the app as long as you have it saved). While viewing, you can also see a pen-and-paper editing icon right below the video player. Select this to start editing your video. You can cut and split, add background music, add intros and outros, and get the video looking just how you want.

Google Play