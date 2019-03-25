Digital Trends
Mobile

How to record the screen on an Android device

More than a screenshot: How to record the screen on an Android device

By and
black shark xiaomi playing pubg
Mark Jansen/Digital Trends

Do you want to snap a quick video or record your screen on an Android device? Whether you are taking a recording for friends, showing off your gaming skills, or creating video for more professional purposes, we’ve got the fastest ways to do it.

Taking screenshots is easy, but we’re focusing on making a longer, more complicated recording of what’s happening on your phone. If that’s exactly what you need, you should download the right Android app to help out. Here’s how to record the screen on an Android device using the right apps and how to get started once you have downloaded them.

AZ Screen Recorder

The AZ recorder is a pure recording app with no time limits or watermarks. Best of all, it’s simple to use, without much setup required.

Get started by downloading and launching the app. Once launched, it will display a series of circles on your screen, with options for recording, taking screenshots, live streaming, and more. Select the Record option, and you’ll be asked to confirm the screen recording. Once started, you can stop the recording by swiping down on your screen and tapping the Stop button in your notifications.

When you’re not recording, the app will keep its logo overlaid on your screen, so you can access it quickly if need be. Or if you’d rather it wasn’t there, drag it down to the X at the bottom of the screen to remove it. Relaunching the app will bring the floating button back.

You can access the app’s settings by tapping the floating button and hitting the gear-shaped icon. That will take you to a menu where you can adjust many aspects of video quality before you start recording, which is useful if you need a certain quality or want to save video file space.

The app also some minor editing tools and gives you the ability to draw on the screen while recording, making this a great option for professionals. The app also includes the option to cut and edit the video, crop the screen as necessary, replace the audio with whatever you want, and convert sections to GIFs as needed. Visit this area to make your final tweaks before you are ready to share.

Google Play

Google Play Games

As the name implies, this game management app is all about using and recording the games you play on Android. That means your first step should be to register for Google Play Games and explore the service to find the games you want and enjoy. Make sure you do this before you start trying to record, as Play Games only lets you record supported games.

When you are ready to begin, open the app, and tap the game you want to record to open the Game details window. From there, tap the video camera-shaped icon to start recording. Select Next, then choose your video quality. When everything looks good, select Launch to start gaming.

After a few seconds, the game will start. You’ll have options once you’re here. By default, Play Games starts you off with a facecam using your front-facing selfie camera — but you can turn that off by tapping the video camera-shaped button. You can also mute by tapping the microphone button. Most importantly, tapping the red Record icon will start your recording. To stop recording, tap your facecam (or the Play Games logo, if you’re not using a facecam), and tap the red Stop square.

Your video will automatically be saved to your device once you stop. If you want to upload your video to YouTube, there’s an instant share option labeled Edit & Upload to YouTube. Note that editing abilities are limited, and that this app will record everything that appears on the device screen, so this step may take some time.

Google Play

Mobizen Screen Recorder

Mobizen offers HD recording that’s very similar to the AZ app, so it’s a good option to try if AZ doesn’t work for you.

Download the app and launch it from the app menu. After a brief setup process, Mobizen will place a small “air circle” icon on your phone screen, and will run you through using it. Once you’re ready to record, tap the floating button, choose the record (the camera icon only takes screenshots) icon to start recording. This will create a three-second countdown and then recording will begin.

The air circle will remain on your screen (but will not be recorded as part of the video). Select it again and hit the pause icon to pause the video whenever you need to. The upper button features a red stop button when recording, and you can select this at any time to stop the video.

Stopping the video will launch a pop-up that allows you to view the video. If you want to edit your creation, choose this (viewing your video will always be an option from the app as long as you have it saved). While viewing, you can also see a pen-and-paper editing icon right below the video player. Select this to start editing your video. You can cut and split, add background music, add intros and outros, and get the video looking just how you want.

Google Play

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6: Our First Take
Up Next

Apple News Plus gives you access to over 300 magazines for $10 per month
iPad Mini 5
Product Review

The new iPad Mini isn’t a beauty, but it performs like a beast

Apple’s new iPad Mini has beastly performance, fluid iOS 12 software, and good battery life. It also looks like it came straight out of 2015, because the design hasn’t been changed. Here's our review of Apple’s 7.9-inch tablet.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Galaxy S10 Plus vs. Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

24 must-have apps for rooted Android phones and tablets

Rooting your Android device opens up a world of possibilities, along with a few apps. Here are 24 of our favorites, so you can make the most of your rooted device and unleash the true power of Android.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to record xbox one gameplay capture
Gaming

How to share your best gaming moments on the Xbox One and its mobile app

The current generation of consoles make it easier than ever to share your gaming highlights with the world. Here's a quick guide on how you can record a gameplay video on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
galaxy s9 Plus hands-on review front full
Mobile

Rooting your Android device is risky. Do it right with our handy guide

Wondering whether to root your Android smartphone or stick with stock Android? Perhaps you’ve decided to do it and you just need to know how? Here, you'll find an explanation and a quick guide on how to root Android devices.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

These voice-changing apps will have you punking friends and family like a pro

Have you ever wanted to call your friends as Darth Vader or Alvin from the Chipmunks? If you want to play a prank on your friends, we have the best voice-changer apps for iOS and Android, whether you want to record audio or make a call.
Posted By Simon Hill
Siri Commands list
Mobile

Wring the most out of iOS with the best commands for Siri

You may not know all the things you can say to Siri -- after all, Apple never released an official list of commands for its virtual assistant. Thankfully, we've compiled a list of the best Siri commands to help you out.
Posted By Simon Hill
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Computing

Breeze through security with these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags

Getting through airport security is a drag, but your laptop bag shouldn’t be. Thankfully, these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags will get you and your gear to your destination with ease.
Posted By Les Shu
alternative biometric security systems photo of a young woman holding her smartphone in bed
Mobile

Flex your thumbs (and your brain) with these fun texting games

Gaming consoles keep getting more advanced, but you can still have fun with the good old Latin alphabet. Here are our picks for the best texting games, so you can make the most fun out of that limited data plan or basic cell phone.
Posted By Simon Hill
alpina alpinerx 2019 colors news brown leather wrist
Wearables

Alpina makes its AlpinerX smartwatch even more attractive with new colors

Alpina has introduced four new colors to its AlpinerX smartwatch range, breaking the usually sporty watch out into a more everyday casual design, and given the tech a slight makeover too.
Posted By Andy Boxall
new gold finish makes frederique constants hybrid smartwatch flashier than ever constant yellow
Mobile

New gold finish makes Frederique Constant’s hybrid smartwatch flashier than ever

Frederique Constant has found considerable success with its luxury hybrid smartwatch, the Hybrid Manufacture, and has launched several new color schemes to help bring it even more attention.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Tag Heuer Connected Modular 4G Golf Edition
Wearables

Tag Heuer’s Golf Edition smartwatch is a lot more than just a flash of new color

Tag Heuer's Golf Edition Connected Modular 45 smartwatch has a lot more going for it than just a flashy new color scheme. From the titanium body and black PVD coating to the new Golf app, this is a true special edition.
Posted By Andy Boxall
firefox send file sharing service is now an android app
Mobile

Firefox Send file-sharing service is now an Android app

Mozilla has just launched Firefox Send as an Android app. The free service lets you share files of up 2.5GB via a web link that expires after a certain period of time or number of downloads.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mobile

The best Sony Xperia 10 Plus cases to keep your smartphone safe

It's always a smart play to safeguard your smartphone with a decent case or cover. We've identified the best Sony Xperia 10 Plus cases here, so take your pick from rugged protection to slim style.
Posted By Simon Hill