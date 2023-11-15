 Skip to main content
How to unblock a number on your iPhone

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

If you have blocked a phone number on your iPhone and wish to unblock it, you can easily do so in just a few steps. This can be helpful if you've accidentally blocked a number you didn't mean to, have made up with an ex, made good with a friend you were having a dispute with, or in other circumstances.

Whether you have an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, or an older version, the steps to unblock a number are the same.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • An iPhone

There are two distinct methods you can use to unblock someone through your iPhone, depending on whether they are listed in your Contacts app.

Now to unblock a number on your iPhone.
How to unblock a phone number on iPhone

Hastily blocking a phone number on your iPhone probably involved a number not associated with a contact. This could have been a telemarketer, scammer, bill collector, or more.

Step 1: To get started, select the Settings app on your iPhone. Next, scroll down, then choose the Phone option.

screenshot showing how to select the Phone settings on an iPhone.
Step 2: Select Blocked Contacts. Swipe left next to the contact you wish to unblock. Tap Unblock.

Screenshot showing the steps to unblock a blocked number on iPhone.
How to unblock a contact

Do you have a contact on your iPhone that you previously blocked, but now want to unblock? Here’s how to do that.

Step 1: Start by tapping on the Contacts app on your iPhone. Next, select the name of the person you wish to unblock.

A screenshot that shows how to go into the Contacts app on iPhone and choosing a contact.
Step 2: Scroll down and choose Unblock this caller.

Screen shot showing how to unblock a contact on iPhone.
As you can see, unblocking someone on your iPhone is a relatively pain-free process. Just perform a few steps and you're good to go!

