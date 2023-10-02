 Skip to main content
How to watch Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 event

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Google Pixel 8 official render.
Google

Google is hosting a press event starting at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 4, in New York. The company is expected to announce new smartphones and at least one smartwatch during the event. If you can’t be there in person, you can still watch the event by streaming it online.

Google typically hosts two events every year. The first event is the annual spring Google I/O developers conference, which usually focuses on software — both Android and Google’s cloud ecosystem. The Made by Google event is generally held in the fall and concentrates on new Google hardware.

Software and hardware shared the spotlight at this year’s Google I/O conference. In addition to talking about generative AI features, Google announced the Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold smartphones, as well as finally launched the Google Pixel Tablet.

If you’re interested in watching what happens on Wednesday, you don’t need an invite from Google. You can watch the event live from the comfort of your home or office. Here’s how.

How to watch Google’s Pixel 8 event

The PIxel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro shown on Google's website.
Google

Your best bet to watch the Pixel 8 event is through the official YouTube channel on your mobile device or computer. If your device is supported, you can stream the event directly through the YouTube app.

For viewers in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, you also have the option to watch the event through the Google Store Events page.

Once the start time for the event rolls around, you should be able to visit Google’s YouTube channel or website, find the live stream link, and start watching instantly.

What time is the Google Pixel 8 event?

A black clock with white numbers and hands showing 10:05.
Photo by Akshar Dave🌻 on Unsplash
The Made by Google 2023 event begins at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 4. Here’s a look by time zone in the U.S.:
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), 10 a.m.
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT), 9 a.m.
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT), 8 a.m.
  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), 7 a.m.

It’ll take Google a few minutes to get through introductions, and there may be a small delay in starting exactly on time, but this is when you should be prepared to start watching.

What to expect at the Google Pixel 8 event

Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked render.
Google

It seems like this year’s event won’t bring any surprises. There have been rumors for months suggesting that the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro would make their debut, and it’s true. Google has already published a special webpage highlighting those two handsets. A Google Pixel Watch 2 is also arriving, and the company is already advertising it through the Google Store online.

The upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are not expected to bring significant changes in terms of design. They will continue taking a dual-tone approach with glass on both sides and a metal frame that extends to the camera bar strip on the backside. However, there could be a single, elongated pill-shaped cutout on the bar instead of the dual cutout design found on the previous models.

Internally, the new phones should feature the Tensor G3 chip made using the 3nm process. This chip is expected to deliver significant performance and power efficiency upgrades. Furthermore, the new phones will likely have updated camera specs, more RAM, and other features.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is set to bring a few new features to the wearable market. It is expected to retain its signature curved display and rotating crown. The upcoming device should run on Wear OS 4, improving performance and increasing functionality. The Pixel Watch 2 is also rumored to feature a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, ensuring that it can easily handle even the most demanding tasks.

