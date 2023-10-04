 Skip to main content
The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are official — and more expensive

Bryan M. Wolfe
Official renders of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Google has finally announced its latest smartphones, the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. The announcement about the successors to the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro was made today at the Made by Google event in New York City.

But were the new Pixels worth the wait? And are they worth the new higher price tag? Here’s a look at what’s new.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro: design

Google Pixel 8 render against a pink background.
Google Pixel 8 Digital Trends

Regarding design, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro look very similar to their predecessors. However, there are some subtle design upgrades this year, including more rounded corners, flat displays across both phones, and symmetrical bezels.

The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (428 ppi) and a 20:9 aspect ratio ( that’s a bit smaller than the 6.3-inch screen on last year’s Pixel 7). Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the display and offers a smoother, more colorful visual experience with up to 120Hz and HDR10+. It can reach a brightness of up to 1,400 nits (HDR) and 2,000 nits peak brightness for an excellent viewing experience.

Google Pixel 8 Pro render against a blue background.
Google Pixel 8 Pro Digital Trends

The Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and can reach a brightness of up to 1,600 nits (HDR) and 2,400 nits peak brightness. With the Smooth Display option enabled, the Google Pixel 8 Pro automatically adjusts between 1Hz and 120Hz.

Google has again opted for a dual-tone design for both smartphones, with glass panels on both the front and back and metal frames. The Pixel 8 boasts a satin metal frame and a polished (aka glossy) back glass. It’s available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colors. The Pixel 8 Pro features a polished aluminum frame and opts for a matte finish for the rear glass. It comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay color options.

The Google Pixel 8 weighs only 6.6 ounces and measures 150.5mm by 70.9mm by 8.9mm. The larger model, the Pixel 8 Pro, weighs 7.5 ounces and measures 162.6mm by 76.5mm by 8.8mm.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro: specs

Someone holding up the pink Google Pixel 8, while also wearing a pink shirt.
Google

The latest Pixel phones have a new Google Tensor G3 chip. Google says there are enhancements to CPU performance and battery power efficiency, though the company falls short of sharing any concrete specs of what exactly has changed under the hood. All we know for certain is that there’s a new ARM V9 CPU cluster and “GPU upgrades.” Google gives off the impression that G3 is an across-the-board improvement over the Tensor G2, though we’ll have to wait for proper hands-on time before knowing for certain.

In addition, both phones have a Titan M2 security coprocessor to ensure data privacy. The Pixel 8 has 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB. The former has storage options of 128GB or 256GB; the latter comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.

Both devices offer battery life of up to 24 hours between charges and up to 72 hours with the Extreme Battery Saver feature turned on — the same claim as last year. Thanks to fast charging technology, a 30-watt USB-C charger can recharge the phones to up to 50% in 30 minutes. The Pixel 8 comes with a 4,575 mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 Pro includes a 5,050 mAh battery.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro: cameras

Someone holding a white Google Pixel 8 Pro to take a group selfie.
Google

Google Pixels are widely recognized for their exceptional camera systems, and this remains true for the latest models, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Both phones come with a few improvements compared to their predecessors.

The Pixel 8 boasts a 50MP Octa PD wide camera with a Super Res Zoom of up to 8x and 2x optical zoom. It also features a 12MP autofocus ultrawide camera. There’s also a 10.5MP Dual PD selfie camera.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, has the most significant camera upgrades. Its rear camera consists of a 50MP main camera with 2x optical quality. It also has a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom of up to 30x, along with a 48MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 8 Pro also includes the same 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera, but unlike the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro’s selfie camera supports autofocus.

Someone holding a black Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Google

Google is showcasing many of the advanced camera features of its latest Pixel phones. The Pixel 8 camera, for example, boasts a Macro Focus that enables you to capture intricate details of small objects with better clarity. Best Take is another new feature that allows you to merge similar pictures to create a shot where everyone’s best pose is added. Google has also introduced Magic Editor for photos and Magic Eraser for video, which utilize advanced algorithms to improve the overall quality of your pictures and videos.

The Pixel 8 Pro takes things up a notch with its Video Boost technology that promises to deliver HDR+ and enhanced color grading for a professional-like video experience. The Pixel 8 Pro also introduces a Night Sight Video option, enabling you to capture ever-improving videos even in lowlight conditions. The Pixel 8 Pro also comes with the advanced features mentioned above: Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro: odds and ends

The black Google Pixel 8, being held by a person wearing a sweater.
Google

It’s worth considering other features that are included on both smartphones. For instance, both phones have updated Google Assistant features, making conversations with the voice assistant more natural. There are also improved Gboard proofreading tools to check for spelling and grammar errors, as well as a new Magnifier app. And spam call filters sound more natural and can filter even more calls.

Both models, which ship with Android 14, offer seven years of Android OS upgrades, feature drops, and security updates.

Fun fact: The Pixel 8 Pro also has a built-in thermometer that allows you to scan objects like beverages and cookware to check their temperature. Google says it’ll also eventually let you check your body temperature and upload the data to Fitbit, though that functionality is pending Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro: price and release date

Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked render.
Google

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will begin shipping this month. The entry-level 128GB versions start at $699 and $999, respectively — which is an increase of $100 compared to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Preorders start immediately, and regular sales will begin on October 12.

