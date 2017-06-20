About 86 percent of active Apple iPhone and iPad devices run iOS 10

Why it matters to you More Apple devices running the latest version of iOS means more people have better security, and are accessing Apple's latest features.

Update: We’ve added the latest metrics from Apple — 86 percent of Apple devices are currently on iOS 10.

Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 10, has been out since September 2016. In the nine months since then, 86 percent of active iOS devices have adopted it.

The Cupertino company frequently updates the number of devices on its OS based on App Store data, and the latest numbers as of June 5 claim that 86 percent of active iOS devices run some version of iOS 10. Eleven percent of devices run iOS 9, while three percent of active devices are using an even earlier version.

It’s great news for Apple, as the majority of the company’s customers are staying on its most up-to-date software. Speaking of up-to-date, Apple unveiled iOS 11, the next and greatest version of its smartphone and iPad OS, at its 28th annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

While the iOS 11 developer beta is currently available, the public beta will be released at the end of June, with the final version is scheduled for the fall. All 64-bit iPhone and iPad devices and apps will receive iOS 11, meaning 32-bit devices like the iPhone 5C and the iPad Mini will not get iOS 11.

With iOS 11, users will see a incremental changes ranging from a redesigned Control Center and notifications, along with additional photo effects akin to Live Photos. As far as new features go, Apple introduced peer-to-peer transactions with Apple Pay, and Files — a new file management system. The update also introduces ARKit, which will allow developers to build or bring fluid augmented reality apps to iOS.

Apple maintains tight control over its operating system and hardware, which allows the company to see high adoption rates of its latest software. Google’s Android version updates, on the other hand, have to be released by a myriad of manufacturers and then by carriers if the device is locked.