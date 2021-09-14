  1. Mobile

Next-generation iPad Mini and 9th-gen iPad tipped before iPhone 13 launch

We’re hearing last-minute hints and rumors about new iPad models ahead of Apple’s “California Streaming” event, which is already expected to see the release of the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and potentially some accessories later today. The rumors concern a new iPad Mini and 9th-generation iPad, which we weren’t expecting to see at this event. There was earlier word that these would be launched alongside a new MacBook in a separate event in October.

Larger iPad Mini

Gizmodo Japan noticed an accessory listing that seems to confirm rumors about the iPad Mini, according to reporting from MacRumors. An Amazon listing for an Elecom glass screen protector has since been removed, but the protector was for an 8.38-inch “small” iPad. This corroborates display analyst Ross Young’s claim that the iPad mini 6 would have an 8.3-inch display. The size difference is due to a design change that mimics the iPad Air, with narrower bezels and no Home button.

Ninth-generation iPad

MacRumors also reported on rumors shared by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, which suggests we may see the ninth generation of Apple’s entry-level iPad during the event. The iPad has been sold out at some stores for weeks. This could be due to chip shortages, but may also be in preparation for the launch of a new iteration of Apple’s most affordable tablet.

Apple event will end speculation

We’ll soon find out if the rumors are true. You can watch “California Streaming” live at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET today, September 14, on Apple TV-compatible devices and YouTube.

