Do iPhone 14 cases fit the iPhone 15? There’s an interesting answer

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series have identical display sizes, but there are slight variations in their total dimensions due to design changes. This has led to a common question of whether the cases designed for iPhone 14 would fit the iPhone 15 models. The answer to this question is not straightforward and depends on whether you are looking for a perfect or a reasonable fit.

The iPhone 15 series consists of four models, just like the iPhone 14 series. These are the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. The prices of the iPhone 15 series are the same as the previous models, and they come with several improvements. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are made of titanium, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have stainless steel bodies. Additionally, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now have the Dynamic Island for the first time.

Let’s look at the size differences between this year’s iPhones and last year’s.

Do iPhone 14 cases fit the iPhone 15?

The dimensions of the iPhone 14 are 5.78 by 2.82 by 0.31 inches (147 by 72 by 7.8mm), while the iPhone 15 measures 5.81 by 2.82 by 0.31 inches (147.6 by 71.6 by 7.8 mm).

The iPhone 15 is slightly taller than the iPhone 14 in terms of overall height, but both models have the same width and depth. The iPhone 15 also weighs slightly less at 6.02 ounces (171 grams) than the iPhone 14, which weighs 6.07 ounces (172 grams).

Because of height alone, iPhone 14 cases won’t work with the iPhone 15. Your best bet is to buy a new iPhone 15 case and call it a day.

Do iPhone 14 Plus cases fit the iPhone 15 Plus?

When comparing the Plus models, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus have more similarities than differences. The iPhone 15 Plus is slightly smaller in width, measuring 6.33 by 3.06 by 0.31 inches (160.9 by 77.8 by 7.80mm), while the iPhone 14 Plus measures 6.33 by 3.07 by 0.31 inches (160.8 by 78.1 by 7.80mm).

The iPhone 15 Plus is also slightly lighter, weighing 7.09 ounces (201 grams), compared to the iPhone 14 Plus, which weighs 7.16 ounces (203 grams).

If you already have an iPhone 14 Plus case and want to use it on the iPhone 15 Plus, there’s a chance it may fit. However, if you need a new case, we still recommend buying an iPhone 15 Plus case instead of buying an iPhone 14 Plus one and hoping it works.

Do iPhone 14 Pro cases fit the iPhone 15 Pro?

When considering the compatibility of older cases with the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s important to note that dimensions alone don’t provide the complete picture.

Let’s start with the dimensions, though. The iPhone 15 Pro measures 5.77 b7 2.78 by 0.32 inches (146.6 by 70.6 by 8.25mm), while the iPhone 14 Pro measures 5.81 by 2.81 by 0.31 inches (147.5 by 71.5 by 7.85mm). Thanks to its titanium body, the newer model is significantly lighter, weighing 6.60 ounces (187 grams) compared to the iPhone 14 Pro’s 7.27 ounces (206 grams) with its stainless steel body.

There are also noticeable hardware differences between the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. For instance, the USB-C port at the bottom of the newer models is slightly larger than the Lightning plug found in older models. The iPhone 15 Pro series also comes with a new hardware feature in the form of an Action button, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro series includes a ring/silent switch on the side.

These hardware changes will likely affect case configurations, making using an iPhone 14 Pro case not recommended for an iPhone 15 Pro. If you want to protect your shiny new iPhone, we strongly recommend buying a new iPhone 15 Pro case instead of trying to force an old iPhone 14 Pro case to work.

Do iPhone 14 Pro Max cases fit the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

Let’s now compare the Pro Max models of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14. The dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro Max are 6.29 by 3.02 by 0.31 inches (159.9 by 76.7 by 8.25mm), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max measures 6.33 by 3.05 by 0.31 inches (160.7 by 77.6 by 7.85mm). In terms of weight, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is 7.81 ounces (221 grams), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 8.47 ounces (240 grams).

If you plan to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max from the previous model, you will need to purchase a new iPhone 15 Pro Max case, as the new hardware and slightly shorter height and width of the phone make it incompatible with the old cases.

