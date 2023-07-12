Prime Day deals are still running for a few more hours with the event ending at the end of today. That still gives you a little more time to committing to buying an Apple iPad Mini while it’s on sale. Right now, it’s at one of its lowest-ever prices at $380 instead of its regular price of $499. Previous dips are usually more like $399 so this is a sweet extra saving over the usual discount. By now, you’ve probably considered Prime Day iPad deals for a little while. Don’t delay, snap up the iPad Mini now before you miss your chance. If you still need convincing, here’s a quick look at what to expect and why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

The Apple iPad Mini is a little powerhouse of a tablet. While so many of the best tablets focus on size, the Apple iPad Mini provides a great experience while being the kind of device you can toss into your bag. It has an attractive 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that makes whatever you’re doing look great. It has True Tone support along with P3 wide color so it always looks good, whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or even indulging in a little video editing.

Alongside that, the A15 Bionic chip continues to be pretty powerful even if some of the other best iPads have more powerful processors. Besides the great performance, you also gain a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and Center Stage support which means any time you take a video call, you’re the focus and center of the image, even if you’re moving around a lot. Compare the Apple iPad Mini to the iPad (2021) and you’ll soon see some great advantages. For instance, it supports the Apple Pencil 2 so it’s great for sketching designs on the move.

Elsewhere, you get all-day battery life with up to 10 hours of power, 64GB of storage, and Touch ID support to save you from entering so many passwords. Pretty much everything about the iPad Mini has been designed with convenience in mind, as you’d expect from Apple.

Typically priced at $499, the Apple iPad Mini is currently down to $380 as part of the Prime Day deals going on at Amazon. A considerable saving of $119, this is an extra $19 off the usual lowest price the Apple iPad Mini goes, so this is the perfect time to buy.

