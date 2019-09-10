The 2019 iPhones bring refined designs, more power, and a few notable new features. They clearly belong to the same family, but there are differences between the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and we’re not just talking about the size and price. Find out exactly how these iPhones measure up as we compare them in different categories to help you identify the right iPhone model for you.
Specs
|iPhone 11
|iPhone 11 Pro
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Size
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches)
|144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches)
|158 x 77.8 x 8.1mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches)
|Weight
|194 grams (6.84 ounces)
|188 grams (6.63 ounces)
|226 grams (7.97 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD
|5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
|Screen resolution
|1,792 x 828 pixels (326 pixels per inch)
|2,436 x 1,125 pixels (458 pixels per inch)
|2,688 x 1,242 pixels (458 pixels per inch)
|Operating system
|iOS 13
|iOS 13
|iOS 13
|Storage space
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|MicroSD card slot
|No
|No
|No
|Tap-to-pay services
|Apple Pay
|Apple Pay
|Apple Pay
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|RAM
|4GB (TBC)
|6GB (TBC)
|6GB (TBC)
|Camera
|Dual lens 12-megapixel and 12MP wide-angle rear, 12MP TrueDepth front
|Triple lens 12MP Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto rear, 12MP TrueDepth front
|Triple lens 12MP Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto rear, 12MP TrueDepth front
|Video
|4K at up 60 frames-per-second, 1080p at 240 fps
|4K at up 60 frames-per-second, 1080p at 240 fps
|4K at up 60 frames-per-second, 1080p at 240 fps
|Bluetooth version
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|Lightning connector
|Lightning connector
|Lightning connector
|Fingerprint sensor
|No
|No
|No
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Battery
|Up to 17 hours video playback
Fast charging (18W charger sold separately)
Qi wireless charging
|Up to 18 hours video playback
Fast charging (18W charger)
Qi wireless charging
|Up to 20 hours video playback
Fast charging (18W charger)
Qi wireless charging
|App marketplace
|Apple App Store
|Apple App Store
|Apple App Store
|Network support
|T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
|T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
|T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
|Colors
|Purple, White, Yellow, Green, Black, Red
|Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver, Gold
|Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver, Gold
|Price
|$699
|$999
|$1099
|Buy from
|Apple
|Apple
|Apple
|Review score
|Hands-on
|Hands-on
|Hands-on
Performance, battery life, and charging
All three of the new iPhones boast Apple’s latest A13 Bionic processor, so you can expect speedy performance across the board. These iPhones will all run the latest games and apps without complaint. Apple never reveals the amount of RAM in its iPhones, but we expect that the Pro and Pro Max will have a little more than the iPhone 11, which means they should be more capable multitaskers.
Battery capacity is another thing Apple tends not to divulge, preferring to state the expected battery life in hours. The two Pro models can outlast the iPhone 11 and Apple says the iPhone 11 Pro can go for four hours longer than the iPhone XS and the Pro Max can last five hours longer than the XS Max. All three support wireless charging and fast wired charging, but only the Pro models get an 18W charger in the box.
Winner: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
Design and durability
The new iPhones look a lot like the old iPhones. The design is a glass sandwich with a metal frame, though the Pro and Pro Max feature stainless steel. The main difference that jumps out with the new trio is the square camera module on the back. The iPhone 11 is clearly the successor to the iPhone XR with larger bezels around the screen than the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. All three have the now-familiar notch on the front that houses the TrueDepth camera.
While they all score an IP68 rating, the small print reveals that the iPhone 11 can withstand submersion in up to 2 meters of water for 30 minutes, but the Pro and Pro Max are tougher and can handle depths of 4 meters and withstand coffee and soda spills. The stainless steel frame will also be more durable.
Winners: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
Display
The iPhone 11 trails the pack here with a 6.1-inch LCD screen. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch screen and the Pro Max has a 6.5-inch screen, but both are superior OLED displays that deliver deep blacks, a far higher contrast ratio, and they’re much sharper than the iPhone 11’s LCD. They’re also much brighter at 1,200 nits for HDR content, compared to a maximum of 625 nits for the iPhone 11.
Winners: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
Camera
The iPhone 11 has a dual-lens camera that combines a 12-megapixel main lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max add a third lens to the main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens that enables a more powerful zoom function. They all offer the new software improvements including an impressive-looking night mode for shooting in dark environments.
Winners: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
Software and updates
All three iPhones will run iOS 13 and the slick software experience is much the same whichever model you choose. We can also expect updates on the same schedule. Alongside the new dark mode, there are a lot of wee improvements in iOS 13, but there’s nothing to divide the phones here.
Winner: Tie
Special features
It seems Apple focused on improving the core experience here and a lot of its efforts went into the improved cameras. Although it wasn’t mentioned at the Apple event, we know the new Apple-designed U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology, which can be used for spatial awareness and there’s mention of iOS 13.1 bringing “directionally aware suggestions” which would be a unique special feature for the iPhones, though we’re not exactly sure what it means. In any event, it’s coming to all three models so this is a tie.
Winner: Tie
Price and availability
The iPhone 11 starts from $699, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099. You can pre-order the new iPhones from Friday and they will ship starting September 20.
Overall winner: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the clear winners here. They boast a far superior screen, a more versatile camera, greater stamina, and come with a fast charger in the box. However, you do have to pay at least $300 more to secure those advantages and the iPhone 11 has the same processor and software features, so it’s going to be enough for some people. Whether you opt for the Pro or Pro Max comes down to the size of phone you prefer; the Pro Max simply adds a bigger screen and battery.
Editors' Recommendations
- Apple’s iPhone 11 and 11 Pro phones are here, and they’ll set your pulse racing
- Where to buy the new Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max
- The best iPhone 11 Pro cases to protect the smallest new iPhone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max: Specs comparison
- Galaxy Note 10 vs. iPhone XS: We expected more from Samsung