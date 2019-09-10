The 2019 iPhones bring refined designs, more power, and a few notable new features. They clearly belong to the same family, but there are differences between the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and we’re not just talking about the size and price. Find out exactly how these iPhones measure up as we compare them in different categories to help you identify the right iPhone model for you.

Specs

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max

Size 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches) 144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches) 158 x 77.8 x 8.1mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches) Weight 194 grams (6.84 ounces) 188 grams (6.63 ounces) 226 grams (7.97 ounces) Screen size 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Screen resolution 1,792 x 828 pixels (326 pixels per inch) 2,436 x 1,125 pixels (458 pixels per inch) 2,688 x 1,242 pixels (458 pixels per inch) Operating system iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13 Storage space 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB MicroSD card slot No No No Tap-to-pay services Apple Pay Apple Pay Apple Pay Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic RAM 4GB (TBC) 6GB (TBC) 6GB (TBC) Camera Dual lens 12-megapixel and 12MP wide-angle rear, 12MP TrueDepth front Triple lens 12MP Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto rear, 12MP TrueDepth front Triple lens 12MP Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto rear, 12MP TrueDepth front Video 4K at up 60 frames-per-second, 1080p at 240 fps 4K at up 60 frames-per-second, 1080p at 240 fps 4K at up 60 frames-per-second, 1080p at 240 fps Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ports Lightning connector Lightning connector Lightning connector Fingerprint sensor No No No Water resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 Battery Up to 17 hours video playback Fast charging (18W charger sold separately) Qi wireless charging Up to 18 hours video playback Fast charging (18W charger) Qi wireless charging Up to 20 hours video playback Fast charging (18W charger) Qi wireless charging App marketplace Apple App Store Apple App Store Apple App Store Network support T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint Colors Purple, White, Yellow, Green, Black, Red Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver, Gold Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver, Gold Price $699 $999 $1099 Buy from Apple Apple Apple Review score Hands-on Hands-on Hands-on

Performance, battery life, and charging

All three of the new iPhones boast Apple’s latest A13 Bionic processor, so you can expect speedy performance across the board. These iPhones will all run the latest games and apps without complaint. Apple never reveals the amount of RAM in its iPhones, but we expect that the Pro and Pro Max will have a little more than the iPhone 11, which means they should be more capable multitaskers.

Battery capacity is another thing Apple tends not to divulge, preferring to state the expected battery life in hours. The two Pro models can outlast the iPhone 11 and Apple says the iPhone 11 Pro can go for four hours longer than the iPhone XS and the Pro Max can last five hours longer than the XS Max. All three support wireless charging and fast wired charging, but only the Pro models get an 18W charger in the box.

Winner: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Design and durability

The new iPhones look a lot like the old iPhones. The design is a glass sandwich with a metal frame, though the Pro and Pro Max feature stainless steel. The main difference that jumps out with the new trio is the square camera module on the back. The iPhone 11 is clearly the successor to the iPhone XR with larger bezels around the screen than the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. All three have the now-familiar notch on the front that houses the TrueDepth camera.

While they all score an IP68 rating, the small print reveals that the iPhone 11 can withstand submersion in up to 2 meters of water for 30 minutes, but the Pro and Pro Max are tougher and can handle depths of 4 meters and withstand coffee and soda spills. The stainless steel frame will also be more durable.

Winners: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Display

The iPhone 11 trails the pack here with a 6.1-inch LCD screen. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch screen and the Pro Max has a 6.5-inch screen, but both are superior OLED displays that deliver deep blacks, a far higher contrast ratio, and they’re much sharper than the iPhone 11’s LCD. They’re also much brighter at 1,200 nits for HDR content, compared to a maximum of 625 nits for the iPhone 11.

Winners: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Camera

The iPhone 11 has a dual-lens camera that combines a 12-megapixel main lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max add a third lens to the main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens that enables a more powerful zoom function. They all offer the new software improvements including an impressive-looking night mode for shooting in dark environments.

Winners: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Software and updates

All three iPhones will run iOS 13 and the slick software experience is much the same whichever model you choose. We can also expect updates on the same schedule. Alongside the new dark mode, there are a lot of wee improvements in iOS 13, but there’s nothing to divide the phones here.

Winner: Tie

Special features

It seems Apple focused on improving the core experience here and a lot of its efforts went into the improved cameras. Although it wasn’t mentioned at the Apple event, we know the new Apple-designed U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology, which can be used for spatial awareness and there’s mention of iOS 13.1 bringing “directionally aware suggestions” which would be a unique special feature for the iPhones, though we’re not exactly sure what it means. In any event, it’s coming to all three models so this is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Price and availability

The iPhone 11 starts from $699, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099. You can pre-order the new iPhones from Friday and they will ship starting September 20.

Overall winner: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the clear winners here. They boast a far superior screen, a more versatile camera, greater stamina, and come with a fast charger in the box. However, you do have to pay at least $300 more to secure those advantages and the iPhone 11 has the same processor and software features, so it’s going to be enough for some people. Whether you opt for the Pro or Pro Max comes down to the size of phone you prefer; the Pro Max simply adds a bigger screen and battery.

