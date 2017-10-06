30 iPhone 7 tips, tricks, and features that will make you adore it even more

You’re happy with your new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, right? Of course, you are! It’s one of the greatest iPhones that Apple has made — check out our Apple iPhone 7 review if you’re still not convinced. Beyond the usual tips pertaining to Touch ID and the new camera, there are tons of little pointers and tricks that the everyday iPhone owner may or may not be aware of. If you want to take complete control over your iPhone, here the top iPhone 7 tips you need to know.
Coming to grips with your new iPhone
New Home button doesn’t feel quite right?
The iPhone 7 doesn’t have an actual button for the Home button, it’s a capacitive, sensor-driven disc that works like the touchscreen. But thanks to a clever new implementation of Apple’s Taptic Engine — just like the one on your Apple Watch — it does feel like a button when you press it. Did you know you can subtly change that feeling? Here’s how:
Go to Settings >General >Home Button. Here, there are three options to change the feel of the artificial click. Pick the one that feels right, and then the Done option in the top right-hand corner.
Where is Auto-Brightness?
If you’re new to the iPhone, you may be wondering where the Auto-Brightness toggle is. Logic tells you that it should be under Settings > Display & Brightness, but you would be wrong. To toggle auto-brightness on you must go into Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations, and here you can toggle Auto-Brightness on and off.
How to take a screenshot
To take a screenshot simply press and hold the home button and the sleep/wake button on the right side of the phone at the same time. You will see a preview of the screenshot go to the bottom left corner of the screen. After five seconds this preview will disappear. Your screenshots will save to Photos automatically. If you want to dismiss the screenshot preview, just swipe that little preview window to the left. You can also tap the preview to edit the screenshot. Tap Done when you’re finished.
Where has the lock screen camera shortcut gone?
Remember on other iPhones where you’d swipe on the little camera icon on the lock screen to quickly open the camera? It hasn’t been there since iOS 10, and it’s not immediately obvious what to do instead. Don’t worry though, just swipe to the left on the lock screen to open the camera instantly. Just as quick and easy as before.
How to force a restart
The iPhone 7 doesn’t have a physical Home button, so the method for forcing a restart, or a hard reset, has changed. Now, hold down the power button on the right side of the phone, and the volume down button on the left side at the same time. Keep them held down until the phone restarts and you see the Apple logo.
Don’t miss the 3.5mm headphone adapter
Apple includes an adapter with every iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus so you can still use headphones that have a 3.5mm headphone jack attached and not a Lightning connector. The thing is, it’s easy to miss in the box, especially in the excitement of getting out the phone itself. You’ll find it by taking out the EarPods, where it’s taped to the back of the case, therefore completely hidden from view if you never use the standard earphones.
Charge and listen to music at the same time?
You’ve got your headphones plugged into the Lightning connector, and 1 percent showing on the battery meter. What to do? If a pair of Bluetooth headphones isn’t an option, then you’re going to have to splash out on another adapter. Belkin has a double Lightning connector adapter in the works — one for charging, and the other for audio — while interestingly, Apple’s $50 iPhone 7 Lightning Dock has a 3.5mm headphone port built into the base. Expect a few wireless charging systems, such as the Woolet Case seen here, to emerge over the next few months too.