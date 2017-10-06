30 iPhone 7 tips, tricks, and features that will make you adore it even more

You’re happy with your new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, right? Of course, you are! It’s one of the greatest iPhones that Apple has made — check out our Apple iPhone 7 review if you’re still not convinced. Beyond the usual tips pertaining to Touch ID and the new camera, there are tons of little pointers and tricks that the everyday iPhone owner may or may not be aware of. If you want to take complete control over your iPhone, here the top iPhone 7 tips you need to know.

Coming to grips with your new iPhone

New Home button doesn’t feel quite right? The iPhone 7 doesn’t have an actual button for the Home button, it’s a capacitive, sensor-driven disc that works like the touchscreen. But thanks to a clever new implementation of Apple’s Taptic Engine — just like the one on your Apple Watch — it does feel like a button when you press it. Did you know you can subtly change that feeling? Here’s how: Go to Settings >General >Home Button. Here, there are three options to change the feel of the artificial click. Pick the one that feels right, and then the Done option in the top right-hand corner. Where is Auto-Brightness? If you’re new to the iPhone, you may be wondering where the Auto-Brightness toggle is. Logic tells you that it should be under Settings > Display & Brightness, but you would be wrong. To toggle auto-brightness on you must go into Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations, and here you can toggle Auto-Brightness on and off. How to take a screenshot To take a screenshot simply press and hold the home button and the sleep/wake button on the right side of the phone at the same time. You will see a preview of the screenshot go to the bottom left corner of the screen. After five seconds this preview will disappear. Your screenshots will save to Photos automatically. If you want to dismiss the screenshot preview, just swipe that little preview window to the left. You can also tap the preview to edit the screenshot. Tap Done when you’re finished.