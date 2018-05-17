This $4,600 solar charger comes with an iPhone X attached

Share

If you’re in the market for an iPhone X, and pricey battery packs also happen to be your thing, then this flashy new offering from Caviar is a match made in heaven.

The Russian accessory maker, which some of you will recall also brought us the gold-plated iPhone 5S engraved with an image of Vladimir Putin’s face, has just started selling the solar-powered “iPhone X Tesla” (phone included) for the princely sum of $4,600. The first one off the production line is being sent to Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a gift, apparently.

The handset comes with a solar panel attached to the back, and, according to the images, looks almost as if it’s part of the phone. But it definitely isn’t. If you look closely, the handset bulks up a bit with the addition of the expensive case.

The design features a carbon base with gold decorative elements and a battery charge indicator. It begins charging the iPhone with the press of a button.

You’ll be pleased to know that to create the case, Caviar’s engineers carried out more than 100 tests “proving the effectiveness and safety of this system,” though unfortunately details regarding power specifications aren’t shown on the product’s page.

The company says three people inspired it to build the iPhone X: Tesla “Steve Jobs, Nikola Tesla and Ilon Mask.” We’re betting on that being a spelling error rather than a mysterious inventor no one’s heard of yet.

The production run has been limited to 999 units, with Caviar promising that “every smartphone has its own number.” We think we know what it means.

The 64GB iPhone X Tesla costs 284,000 rubles ($4,600), while the 256GB model will set you back 299,000 rubles ($4,850). Add local taxes and customs duties for the final price.

There’s no indication of any formal relationship between Musk’s electric-car company and Caviar, or indeed if the CEO is cool with Caviar using the name, but the iPhone X Tesla can now be yours if you have a bit of spare cash knocking around.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer a solar charger for your phone that costs considerably less than the iPhone X Tesla, do take a moment to check out Digital Trends’ selection of some of the best ones currently on the market. Prices start at $40 and top out at $265.