The iPhone 16 Pro Max has an identity crisis

I love the iPhone 16 series. I should clarify: I love most of the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 is probably the best small phone ever made — although the Google Pixel 9 Pro makes it a close fight — while the iPhone 16 Pro is my personal iPhone of choice this year. Even the iPhone 16 Plus feels special. That leaves the iPhone 16 Pro Max as the one that’s disappointed me the most.

Apple’s biggest-ever iPhone is also symbolic of a problem facing the company: Where does the iPhone 16 Pro Max go from here? Aside from the screen being 0.2 inches larger, there’s little tangible difference from the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Instead of feeling exciting and fresh like each of its siblings, the iPhone 16 Pro Max feels stale and, frankly, a little boring. It’s an excellent phone, but it’s left me feeling flat. Here’s why.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max lacks a certain pizzazz

How do you improve an already great phone? That was the challenge facing Apple, and its answer was to make it a bit bigger. That would have worked at one point, but the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro Max already pushes the limits, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is too big to use comfortably with one hand.

It would be easy to forgive this and accept the compromise if there was a compelling reason to. Yet, having used all four models, I’ve struggled to find a reason to use the iPhone 16 Pro Max over the others. Yes, the battery life is incredible, but I’m never far from a charger, so it’s not a real game-changer.

Last year, the 5x optical zoom in the camera was a big reason to upgrade, and I did, opting for the iPhone 15 Pro Max over the iPhone 15 Pro. This year, the iPhone 16 Pro has the same lens, and the smaller size plus bigger screen makes it much more practical for everyday use.

Then there’s iOS; Apple still hasn’t figured out a true use case for a big screen. Even with all the new iOS 18 features, there’s still no reason to have a big screen other than if you have bad eyesight. Even then, I’d argue that using something like a Clicks keyboard with the smaller Pro is a far better combination.

Most Android phone makers now offer some form of multitasking — especially in bigger and foldable devices — and Apple offers this on the iPad, but not on the iPhone. The 6.9-inch display would be ideal for this; Apple has the control to offer robust multitasking, and developers would build new experiences in days. Instead, it’s just a big phone, albeit a very good one at that.

To me, the iPhone 16 Pro Max lacks a little pizzazz, which is a shame as the rest of the lineup is very good. Each of the iPhone 16 models feels special in a specific way, except for one. Don’t believe me? Try this: Can you tell me which iPhone 16 model is in the photo above?

The iPhone 16 Pro is too good

Last year, the difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max was stark: the latter had a bigger battery, better camera, and larger display. This year, the camera is the same, and Apple has returned to its previous form of parity in the experience between the two devices. It’s a very welcome move, but also a surprising one. Samsung has proven that having a premium-tier smartphone is good business, and it’s a model that Apple could have emulated.

Instead, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is just a bigger phone. Some people will love it, and at 6.9 inches, Apple is pushing the boundaries of smartphone sizes as a whole, not just the iPhone. Over the past five weeks, I’ve gone back to the iPhone 16 Pro Max several times, and each time, I’ve realized the same thing: this is too big.

Then I go back to the iPhone 16 Pro and realize that I’m much happier. The battery doesn’t last as long, and it is much smaller, but this is also its charm. You get the same camera and experience in a much smaller body that doesn’t always feel like it’s about to fall from your hands. It’s wonderful.

The regular iPhone 16 is equally impressive

This is a bold statement, but the iPhone 16 is the most enjoyable iPhone I’ve used in many years. In a world where most smartphone screens are 6.6 inches or bigger, the 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 16 is fabulous. I can hear someone whisper something out 60Hz right now, but perhaps you’re wrong.

It’s not the screen size that makes the iPhone 16 special, but everything else that has been improved and creates a compelling overall experience. There’s an upgraded camera which, while not having the full capabilities of the Pro camera, is the best on a non-Pro iPhone. There’s also a range of beautiful colorsthat truly stand out, in ways that iPhone colors haven’t for a few years.

Then there’s the A18 chipset. This is the biggest year-over-year improvement. The step up from the A16 Bionic in the regular iPhone 15 to the A18 this year is substantial, and it makes the oaerall experience much snappier. All these changes mean there are fewer trade-offs when choosing the non-Pro lineup over the Pro, which makes the iPhone 16 ideal if you want a regular-sized iPhone.

What’s the point of the Pro Max?

The iPhone 16 Plus is also less interesting than its smaller sibling (perhaps I have a thing against big phones), but it’s still more compelling than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It comes in all the same great colors as the iPhone 16 and is powered by the same A18 chipset.

However, much like the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 16 Plus is rumored to be the last of the Plus lineup, with Apple launching the iPhone 17 Air in its place. I think Apple needs to change its approach to the Pro Max at the same time and look back a few years to Samsung.

To me, the iPhone 16 Pro Max lacks a little pizzazz.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra was a big moment for the smartphone industry. Samsung’s marketing prowess helped develop the Ultra branding, and every company, from smartphones to laptops, is now using the Ultra branding on its devices. They Ultra designation is meant to signal the best that a company has to offer, and it can cost a significant premium.

In the long run, however, it doesn’t matter. Apple will continue building big phones, and millions of people will buy them. I just wish Apple would try something a little different and wish it had done so with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Give us a phone with a large camera, a big display, and perhaps even support for the Apple Pencil Pro. Give the Pro Max a reason to justify its large size and price.

Oh wait, that’s the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.