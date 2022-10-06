 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Is the Google Pixel 7 waterproof?

Sakshi Udavant
By
A variety of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pros sit on a purple background.

Google recently announced the next Pixel models, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, at the Made by Google event. Sporting the Google Tensor G2 processor, the Titan M2 security chip, and Pixel’s Adaptive Battery, the next-in-line Pixel devices have a lot to offer. But before you get all excited to explore the upgraded features, it’s important to consider whether the new smartphones will hold up to extensive use. Are they strong enough to withstand everyday bumps and the occasional accidental drop? Can you flaunt your new phone at the pool? Let’s find out. 

Is the Google Pixel 7 waterproof?

Someone holding a green Pixel 7 Pro.
Google

Looking to show off your new purchase to your friends partying by the water? Well, you’re in luck. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can handle water and dust thanks to their IP68 protection (the highest rating for most high-end smartphones available today). This means the new Pixel phones can survive a drop in clean water, up to a depth of 6 meters, for up to 30 minutes. 

The new models will also resist everyday dust, so you don’t have to worry about spending too many hours cleaning your phone. Although, it’s always a good idea to give your phone a good cleaning, especially if you’ve just spent a lot of time outdoors. 

Is the Google Pixel 7 durable?

Someone holding a white Google Pixel 7.
Google

Google Pixel 7 features a scratch-resistant display, so you don’t have to worry about ruining the screen in your pocket or backpack. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is currently the strongest built-in phone protection available on the market. This means your new Pixel phone will likely hold up well against bumps, drops, scratches, and a few low drops, but we always recommend using a strong case for additional protection. After all, if you’re spending $600 and $900 on a new smartphone, it’s a good idea to invest a few more dollars in a robust case to keep your new device safe. 

Waterproof versus water-resistant

Someone holding a white Google Pixel 7.
Google

While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can withstand some water, the phones are not waterproof. In fact, no phone is truly “waterproof.” Most smartphones, including the new Pixel models, may get damaged with prolonged submersion, even if they can survive minor dunks. They also won’t survive dips in salty water, so the beach is a no-go. That’s why we recommend putting your phone aside before stepping into the beach. 

If you absolutely need to use your phone near the water, opt for a waterproof case. The LifeProof Series is a good pick as it protects your phone in the roughest weather conditions. If you’re working with a tight budget, the Vansky Floatable Waterproof Phone Case is another great option. If you’re looking for more water-resistant smartphones, check out our list of the best waterproof phones

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Does the Google Pixel Watch come with a charger? What’s in the box
Google Pixel Watch charging.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are finally here, and with price tags you’ll love
The back of the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Everything announced at Google’s October 6 event: Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet
Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel Watch.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro buying guide: everything you need to know
Someone holding a green Pixel 7 Pro.
The best Apple iPhone 14 screen protectors for 2022
Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in purple and silver colors.
Apple comes clean with what it really thinks about iPhone 14’s Dynamic Island
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island showing music playing.
Waiting for Touch ID on a new iPhone? This report has some bad news
Apple iPhone SE (2022) Touch ID button being used.
Is the Apple Watch UItra too big? We took a bunch of photos to show you
The Apple Watch Ultra with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worn on a mans wrist.
Xiaomi’s new phone has a 200MP camera — and its photos are stunning
Holding the Xiaomi 12T Pro to take a photo.
It’s official: Apple is required to make a USB-C iPhone by 2024
Brand new USB-C type to Lightning fast charging cable of with iPhone 11 Pro Max
The Google Home app finally has the big redesign you’ve been waiting for
Google Home icon on home screen.