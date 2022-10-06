Google recently announced the next Pixel models, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, at the Made by Google event. Sporting the Google Tensor G2 processor, the Titan M2 security chip, and Pixel’s Adaptive Battery, the next-in-line Pixel devices have a lot to offer. But before you get all excited to explore the upgraded features, it’s important to consider whether the new smartphones will hold up to extensive use. Are they strong enough to withstand everyday bumps and the occasional accidental drop? Can you flaunt your new phone at the pool? Let’s find out.

Is the Google Pixel 7 waterproof?

Looking to show off your new purchase to your friends partying by the water? Well, you’re in luck. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can handle water and dust thanks to their IP68 protection (the highest rating for most high-end smartphones available today). This means the new Pixel phones can survive a drop in clean water, up to a depth of 6 meters, for up to 30 minutes.

The new models will also resist everyday dust, so you don’t have to worry about spending too many hours cleaning your phone. Although, it’s always a good idea to give your phone a good cleaning, especially if you’ve just spent a lot of time outdoors.

Is the Google Pixel 7 durable?

Google Pixel 7 features a scratch-resistant display, so you don’t have to worry about ruining the screen in your pocket or backpack. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is currently the strongest built-in phone protection available on the market. This means your new Pixel phone will likely hold up well against bumps, drops, scratches, and a few low drops, but we always recommend using a strong case for additional protection. After all, if you’re spending $600 and $900 on a new smartphone, it’s a good idea to invest a few more dollars in a robust case to keep your new device safe.

Waterproof versus water-resistant

While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can withstand some water, the phones are not waterproof. In fact, no phone is truly “waterproof.” Most smartphones, including the new Pixel models, may get damaged with prolonged submersion, even if they can survive minor dunks. They also won’t survive dips in salty water, so the beach is a no-go. That’s why we recommend putting your phone aside before stepping into the beach.

If you absolutely need to use your phone near the water, opt for a waterproof case. The LifeProof Series is a good pick as it protects your phone in the roughest weather conditions. If you’re working with a tight budget, the Vansky Floatable Waterproof Phone Case is another great option. If you’re looking for more water-resistant smartphones, check out our list of the best waterproof phones.

Editors' Recommendations