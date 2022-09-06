 Skip to main content
Google confirms Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event for October 6

Joe Maring
By

Google has just confirmed the date for its next “Made by Google” hardware event, where it’s expected to announce the Pixel 7 and highly-anticipated Pixel Watch. The confirmation came via the @madebygoogle Twitter account, as you can see in the Tweet below:

It&#39;s all coming together.

Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.

Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X

&mdash; Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

The Tweet says, “It’s all coming together,” and asks people to “Join us live for #MadeByGoogle.” The event is happening on October 6 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Like previous Google hardware events, this latest one will be livestreamed on Google’s website. However, there will also be an in-person component in Brooklyn. Most folks will be watching from the comfort of their own home, however, and you can do so from the Events page on the Google Store website.

A Man holds a white Google Pixel 7 Pro in his hands.
Digital Trends Graphic/Google

The teaser video for the October 6 event shows the Pixel 7, Pixel Buds Pro, and Pixel Watch. Google already launched the Pixel Buds Pro earlier this year, so this event will likely be focused on the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch.

Google confirmed the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s existence this past May, and the rumor mill since then has painted a pretty clear picture of what to expect. We’re looking at a similar, refined design compared to the Pixel 6 family. The iconic camera bar is sticking around for another generation, though Google is playing around with some new colors. We’re also anticipating a new Tensor 2 chipset, between 8 and 12GB of RAM, and similar camera specs. The Pixel 7 will likely have a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 7 Pro should also have those sensors, in addition to a 48MP telephoto camera.

Render of the Google Pixel watch.
Google

As excited as we are for the Pixel 7 lineup, there’s even more anticipation surrounding the Pixel Watch — Google’s first-ever smartwatch within the Pixel family. We know that the Pixel Watch will feature a round design, a rotating crown not unlike the one on the Apple Watch, and will run Google’s latest version of Wear OS with integrated Fitbit tracking. Some rumors have hinted at there being a 300mAh battery, a Samsung Exynos processor, and either 1 or 1.5GB of RAM.

Although Google’s already teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, the October 6 event is where we should get confirmation of final specs, features, pricing, and availability.

