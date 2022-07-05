 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Japan suffers horrendous cell phone outage

Trevor Mogg
By

Tens of millions of cell phone users in Japan were unable to connect for most of the weekend in what’s believed to be the country’s worst-ever service outage in terms of the number of lines affected.

Mobile carrier company KDDI said the disruption began early on Saturday and continued through Sunday, though some users were still experiencing problems on Monday.

The unprecedented outage impacted nearly 40 million customers, equal to about a third of the country’s population, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Affected services included KDDI’s “au” brand, as well as customers of UQmobile and Povo services, which use KDDI’s infrastructure.

It’s not entirely clear what caused the outage, though KDDI said it began when engineers were installing new equipment.

Users, some of them corporate customers, were unable to make calls or use the internet, leaving those desperate to make a call having to borrow a friend’s phone or seek out one of the decreasing number of public pay phones.

Unable to make calls, do online banking, organize deliveries, book rides, and take advantage of the myriad of other services normally available to phone users, tens of millions of regular customers were left extremely frustrated.

Communications minister Kaneko Yasushi said the incident was  a concern because it also made it hard for some services to respond to emergency calls.

Responding to the debacle on Sunday while delivering the customary apologetic bow, KDDI president Takahashi Makoto said that he recognized the outage as a ”serious incident” and promised his company would respond appropriately according to Japanese law.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Best Dell laptop deals for July 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Check out NASA’s skywatching tips for July

The Milky Way viewed from Earth.

Don’t miss these refurbished MacBook deals — from $292

A stack of MacBooks is pictured from the top down.

Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for July 2022

Woman Using 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch

Best refurbished iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

An iPhone 13 in white color option.

Best Google Pixel Deals: $71 off the Pixel 6 Pro

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

Best 4th of July appliance sales and deals for 2022

Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.

Best generator deals for July 2022

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals for July 2022

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands-on held in hand

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for July 2022

samsung galaxy note 20 ultra hands on features price photos release date and screens

Best bidet toilet seat deals for July 2022

The bathroom is the last frontier of the smart home.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for July 2022

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus