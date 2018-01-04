Joby gives the GorillaPod arms for adding accessories to mobile shoots

How do you make the popular flexible GorillaPods even more flexible? Give them arms. On Thursday, January 4, Joby announced the Gorillapod Mobile Rig, a flexible smartphone tripod with enough arms for up to three accessories, along with the GripTight Pro Telepod telescoping tripod.

Joby

The GorillaPod Mobile Rig uses the company’s traditional flexible leg design but adds two equally flexible arms plus a cold shoe slot above the smartphone for adding up to three more accessories. The arms make it possible to add a mic and a light for vlogging, for example. Connection options include a standard 1/4-20-inch tripod socket, two cold shoe mounts and one GoPro mount, all included with the rig for versatile shooting setups.

Along with adding on accessories to the arm, the Mobile Rig also allows users to adjust the tilt angle of the device along with allowing both vertical or horizontal smartphone mounts. Like other GorillaPods, the legs can be used as a tripod or a handle, along with wrapping the legs around an object. The Mobile Rig, Joby says, is ideal for vlogging or going live on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

“Our community of Joby makers live in the moment. They are constantly looking for the next content creation opportunity and need tools that are as unique and flexible as they are,” Tim Grimmer, vice president of Brand and Product for Joby, Vitec Imaging Solutions, said in a statement. “With our new GorillaPod Mobile Rig, we’re helping vloggers and mobile video content producers truly get a grip on the creative capabilities of their smartphones and action cameras.”

Joby also announced what it is calling the first telescoping tripod for pros, the GripTight Pro Telepod. The tripod, designed for smartphones, action cameras, 360 cameras and other lightweight gear, doubles as an extension pole — or a selfie stick, if you prefer that term. Made from fiberglass-reinforced nylon and stainless steel, the Telepod extends from 13.5 to 31 inches, with three angle options for the retractable tripod legs.

Joby

The Telepod allows users to mimic an aerial view by sticking the camera straight up in the air, while also allowing action cameras to be used handheld by serving as a handle. Don’t want to hand-hold? Tripod legs are built into the bottom and retract when they are not in use.

Joby includes a Bluetooth remote to trigger those shots when using the Telepod as an extension pole, along with enough accessories to use it to mount a smartphone, small camera, GoPro or cold shoe accessory.

Both the Mobile Rig and the Telepod are now available directly from Joby’s website, retailing for about $100 each.