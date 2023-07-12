You only have hours left to take advantage of Amazon dropping the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 to its lowest-ever price, with Prime Day deals set to end when the day concludes. For now, you can buy the standard Apple Watch 8 41mm for $280, saving you $119 off the usual price of $399. It’s even lower than it was earlier in the Prime Day sales, and similar discounts are available for the other Apple Watch Series 8 models. Whichever model you choose, you’re saving $119 including the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS + Cellular, and the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular. These are some of the best Prime Day Apple deals around, but you really do have a matter of hours to take advantage of the price cuts. If you’ve been waiting to succumb to Prime Day Apple Watch deals, you need to get on with it now. Here’s a closer look at what the Apple Watch Series 8 offers.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm —

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

As the newest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a fantastic wearable for iPhone owners. One of the best smartwatches, it’s particularly well-suited for active users or those who want to be held more accountable. That’s thanks to Apple’s Activity Rings system which monitors how many active calories you burn each day, how much exercise you partake in, and how often you stand throughout the day. A challenge and badge system entices you into pushing ahead and beating your previous personal bests, while the Apple Watch Series 8 can track a seemingly endless supply of workouts from running, and walking, to dancing, yoga, and Tai Chi.

During your downtime, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also capable of tracking your blood oxygen levels, taking an ECG any time you need it to, and also giving you some insight if you suddenly experience an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate. It also has crash detection and fall detection so the watch always has your best intentions at heart. At all times, it’s easy to see everything thanks to the attractive Always-On display that looks great on your wrist. It’s even more noticeable if you’ve checked out what the right size of Apple Watch is for you and gone bigger.

A truly fantastic smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale as part of the Prime Day celebrations going on right now. All the variants are on sale at $119 off so you can buy the standard Apple Watch Series 8 for $280 or you can go for the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular for only $410. As with all Prime Day deals, you haven’t got long to take advantage of the great price so hit the buy button now to avoid missing out. This is the cheapest-ever price we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 so it’s one not to be missed.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm —

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm —

Editors' Recommendations