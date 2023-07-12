 Skip to main content
This is your chance to get the Apple Watch Series 8 at its lowest price

Jennifer Allen
By
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

You only have hours left to take advantage of Amazon dropping the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 to its lowest-ever price, with Prime Day deals set to end when the day concludes. For now, you can buy the standard Apple Watch 8 41mm for $280, saving you $119 off the usual price of $399. It’s even lower than it was earlier in the Prime Day sales, and similar discounts are available for the other Apple Watch Series 8 models. Whichever model you choose, you’re saving $119 including the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS + Cellular, and the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular. These are some of the best Prime Day Apple deals around, but you really do have a matter of hours to take advantage of the price cuts. If you’ve been waiting to succumb to Prime Day Apple Watch deals, you need to get on with it now. Here’s a closer look at what the Apple Watch Series 8 offers.

  • Apple Watch Series 8 41mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 45mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm —

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

As the newest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a fantastic wearable for iPhone owners. One of the best smartwatches, it’s particularly well-suited for active users or those who want to be held more accountable. That’s thanks to Apple’s Activity Rings system which monitors how many active calories you burn each day, how much exercise you partake in, and how often you stand throughout the day. A challenge and badge system entices you into pushing ahead and beating your previous personal bests, while the Apple Watch Series 8 can track a seemingly endless supply of workouts from running, and walking, to dancing, yoga, and Tai Chi.

During your downtime, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also capable of tracking your blood oxygen levels, taking an ECG any time you need it to, and also giving you some insight if you suddenly experience an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate. It also has crash detection and fall detection so the watch always has your best intentions at heart. At all times, it’s easy to see everything thanks to the attractive Always-On display that looks great on your wrist. It’s even more noticeable if you’ve checked out what the right size of Apple Watch is for you and gone bigger.

A truly fantastic smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale as part of the Prime Day celebrations going on right now. All the variants are on sale at $119 off so you can buy the standard Apple Watch Series 8 for $280 or you can go for the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular for only $410. As with all Prime Day deals, you haven’t got long to take advantage of the great price so hit the buy button now to avoid missing out. This is the cheapest-ever price we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 so it’s one not to be missed.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a massive 46% price cut
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, sitting on its charger.

Some of the best smartwatches have become essential tools and companions for our day-to-day lives, whether it's helping decrease screen time or track our health. One of the best is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which is a great option if you're in the Samsung ecosystem, and even if you're not, it's still the best non-apple smartwatch on the market. Luckily, there are some great Prime Day deals on the Galaxy watches, like this one from Amazon, bringing it down to $151 from $280 for the 40mm version.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is easily one of the best Android smartwatches on the market and has many features. For example, it comes with a gorgeous 1.2-inch AMOLED screen running a 396 x 396 resolution on the 40mm version, and it has bright colors and sharp images, as you'd expect from a screen coming from Amazon. As for performance, it's quick and snappy, backed by Samsung's Exynos W920 chipset and 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage, which isn't likely to run out any time soon and helps give a smooth experience. Battery life is also impressive, at roughly 24 hours with an active day, although you could potentially push it to 50 hours if you turn off always-on and lower the brightness.

Read more
Samsung’s clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone is $150 off today
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting on a bench.

With the imminent announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, savvy shoppers are already hunting for discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. There's no better time to purchase the foldable smartphone than during Amazon's Prime Day, as a $150 discount pulls the price of its 128GB version down to $850 from its original price of $1,000. However, like with most Prime Day phone deals for devices made by the top brands, we're not expecting this offer to last long, so if you're interested, you're going to have to buy it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
It will be a while before you'll be able to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a discount -- it's not even officially launched yet -- but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more than just a consolation prize. The foldable smartphone is a treasure because of its excellent 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 2640 x 1080 resolution, support for HDR10+, and a variable refresh rate that scales up to 120Hz. There's also a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 512 x 260 resolution screen on the cover where you can see notifications, access cards in Samsung Wallet, adjust settings, and view widgets.

Read more
Looking for a cheap phone? Google Pixel 6a is $100 off today
Android 13 logo on a Google Pixel 6a.

It's Prime Day deals season with Amazon kicking things off with some amazing deals on all kinds of tech. One such highlight is being able to buy the Google Pixel 6a for $249 so you're saving $100 off the regular price of $349. That's the lowest price we've ever seen the Google Pixel 6a with the previous low being back during Black Friday when it dropped to $299. Prime Day phone deals don't get much better than this one, so let's take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a
The Google Pixel 6a was cheap before the price drop, while still packing a punch despite its size. It's ideal for anyone who wasn't attracted to the Google Pixel 6 and found the Google Pixel 6 Pro to be too big for them. The Google Pixel 6a has an appealing 6.1-inch OLED panel with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 along with a 60Hz refresh rate. It's covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to keep it safe from damage. The refresh rate is slightly disappointing but the phone on the whole looks great even when using it outside.

Read more