Lenovo’s folding tablet is over $1,000 off today!

You’ve likely seen foldable phones become common, such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold series. However, these devices tend to be extremely expensive, and most of them run mobile operating systems with a limited array of apps. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is an entirely different kind of convertible device, with a full Windows operating system typically found on laptop deals. Right now on the Lenovo website, you can find one of the biggest tablet deals we’ve seen all year. You can pick up the ThinkPad X1 Fold for just $1,399, a massive $1,100 discount on the regular price of $2,499. That’s an enormous price drop and one of the 2-in-1 deals around.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is one of the most innovative devices we’ve ever seen, with a form factor and operating system completely different from the rest of the market. When we reviewed the X1 Fold, we praised its unique design and robust construction. Unlike other bendable devices where the hinges and durability can be an issue, the X1 Fold feels extremely sturdy — carrying the exterior and ruggedness that’s present across the ThinkPad line. Also, it’s running a fully-featured 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home. That means you can run full versions of essential programs, such as the current versions of Microsoft Office. There’s also an optional mini-keyboard that lets you stay productive when you’re on the go.

Under the hood, this device comes with an Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor, a special chip that can handle general tasks such as spreadsheets, web browsing, and note-taking very well. You also get 8GB of high-speed LPDDR4X memory and 256GB of SSD storage for the operating system and documents. This also has one of the best displays on a tablet, with a 13.3-inch 2K OLED touchscreen that looks stunning for content consumption. Despite all that power, this device is astoundingly thin and light, so you can easily chuck it into your bag or backpack. It also comes with two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports that support both charging and outputs. You can even hook it up to an external display, mouse, and keyboard if you pair it with a hub for a full desktop experience.

There’s nothing quite like the ThinkPad X1 Fold. If it piques your interest, this is the perfect time to pick one up. You can get it at the Lenovo website for only $1,399, a massive $1,100 off the standard price of $2,499. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as you can — there’s no telling when this deal expires!

