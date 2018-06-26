Win a year’s worth of cupcakes from LG (oh, and some free phones)

Share

Are you called Ryan and in need of a new phone? You’re in luck, as LG has just launched a new ad campaign aimed at making Ryans throughout the U.S. switch to the new LG G7 ThinQ. If you need that deal sweetened, it’s been launched alongside a new sweepstakes that will see one lucky Ryan and seven friends/family receive their very own LG G7 ThinQ, a $25 voucher for the Google Play Store, a billboard in Times Square dedicated to their selfie, an exclusive party, and — most excitingly — a year’s supply of free cupcakes.

Entering the competition is simple — Ryans (or acceptable variants of) can simply head over to whatsitgonnatakeryan.com and fill in the registration details. If you’re not named Ryan, you can either convince a nearby friendly Ryan to enter for you, or (if you’re unfortunately bereft of Ryans), you can enter through the alternate mail-in method set up for people with other names. The competition runs from June 26 until July 12, and the winner will be selected July 18.

Accompanying the bizarre sweepstakes is a suitably bizarre new ad featuring Parks and Recreation actress Aubrey Plaza. The advertisement revolves around Ryan, a normal guy who’s sick of his slow phone, but who lacks the drive to get himself a new phone. As is so often the case with major life decisions, Plaza turns up, telling Ryan to get a new phone — namely, the LG G7 ThinQ. After refusing Plaza (clearly, Ryan moves on with his life, but is hounded by other people who insist on educating him on the benefits of the LG G7 ThinQ. His grandmother even appears on television to tell audiences about Ryan’s terrible phone, how it’s been slowed down by the manufacturer, has terrible battery life, and needs a dongle.

The advertisement finally culminates after Plaza once again enters Ryan’s life by charging through a wall and really sells him on the G7 ThinQ by offering to take a selfie with him.

If you want to know whether the LG G7 ThinQ is right for you, then you don’t need to wait for Plaza to enter like the Kool-Aid Man — you can just check out our LG G7 ThinQ review instead.