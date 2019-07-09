T-Mobile’s new Revvlry phones offer decent specs at an affordable price

Share

T-Mobile is updating its Revvl lineup of smartphones and announced the third generation of the Revvlry and Revvlry+. The new phones are aimed at offering decent specs at an affordable price, plus they boast a relatively modern design, especially for a phone in this price range.

The new phones will be available starting on July 19 and see to have a lot to offer. In fact, the phones are really just T-Mobile-branded versions of the Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play, which are very respectable phones in their own right. Here’s everything you need to know about the new T-Mobile Revvlry and Revvlry+ smartphones.

T-Mobile Revvlry

The standard T-Mobile Revvlry, which is a branded version of the Motorola Moto G7 Play, is the smaller of the two phones and offers a 5.7-inch display with a 720p resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, which is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You’ll get a 3,000mAh battery too, which isn’t bad, and should easily get the device through a day of use. The device has both a fingerprint sensor with face unlock, though it’s unclear how precise the facial recognition is on the device.

The design of the phone is relatively modern, though still clear budget. The device has a relatively big notch and chin, which not everyone may like. The rear-facing camera sits in at 13 megapixels, while the main front-facing camera is 8 megapixels.

T-Mobile Revvlry+

The T-Mobile Revvlry+, which is the Moto G7, is slightly larger, offering a 6.24-inch display with a 1,080p resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Like the standard-sized phone, the device has a 3,000mAh battery. Like the smaller device, the Revvlry+ has a fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. The phone ships with Android 9.0 Pie.

The rear-facing camera on the device is a dual sensor, with one 16-megapixel sensor and one 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, you’ll get a 12-megapixel sensor, which should make for decent selfie shots.

Price and availability

The Revvlry is available starting on July 19 for $200 or $8.34 per month for 24 months with $0 down, while the Revvlry+ comes in at $350, or $14 per month with $14 down. T-Mobile is also offering the Revvly for free to those that add a new line or the Revvlry+ for $0 down and no interest.

The company is also showing off the new phones at its signature stores on July 19, and at those events, you’ll get 15 seconds to grab as much magenta paper as you can — which can be redeemed for prizes. The events are found at the company’s flagship Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, New York City, San Francisco, and Santa Monica, California, stores. Full details on locations and times can be found at the T-Mobile website.