Apple’s iPhone 12 launch event is just a few hours away, and that means it’s time for last-minute leaks courtesy of longtime leaker @evleaks. He just dropped perfectly crisp renders on the social site Voice of all four models — the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max — in their respective color options.

The iPhone 12 Mini and standard iPhone 12 are apparently coming in black, blue, green, Product (Red), and white, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come in blue, gold, graphite, and silver.

First, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 is shown here, but the colors and design are seemingly identical, just scaled down for the Mini.

Then, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, which again look identical in these renders … all you have to do is scale the image.

The difference in color options follows the trend of previous years where Apple has spiced things up with colors more in the less-expensive phones, and kept things reserved and sleek for the Pro models. Regardless, blue is obviously the hot new color for the whole lineup. And the whole color palette across the phones remains very Apple-looking and aligns well with the new iPad Air colors.

If these renders are indeed the real deal, and at this point I expect they are, we’re also looking at a slightly different finish to the phones once again. The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, with their flashier colors, are also finished in a bit more of a glossy style, while the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max use more of a matte finish — just like the iPhone 11 Pro.

Two more things we can derive from these leaks are the cameras and the display bezels. The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will stick with two cameras, like the iPhone 11, while the 12 Pro models look to have three cameras, plus the rumored lidar sensor in the bottom-right corner of the camera pod. As for the displays, the bezels do look smaller, and the Face ID notch seems a bit smaller, but it’s really tough to tell as these renders are typically very flattering. We’ll have to see them in person to know for sure.

