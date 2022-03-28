  1. Mobile

Next iPad Pro with Apple M2 chip coming in fall 2022

Prakhar Khanna
By

After the launch of a new iPad Air with an M1 chip, upgrading the iPad Pro seems like the logical next step for Apple. And Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple is indeed working on the next-gen iPad Pro with a new chipset. As per his “Power On” newsletter, Apple will upgrade its iPad Pro lineup by adding a new M2 processor under the hood. The device could be launched this fall.

Continuing his previous reporting of Apple planning “the wildest array of new hardware products in its history” for the fall of 2022, Gurman has speculated that the iPad Pro will be part of Apple’s 2022 hardware product lineup. As MacRumors points out, the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models have launched in March 2016, June 2017, October 2018, March 2020, and April 2021 – pointing toward a 13 to 16 months update time frame. However, this time around, Apple could take up to 19 months to introduce the next-gen iPad Pro lineup.

The presence of M2 chip means that the upcoming iPad Pro would be more powerful than the current MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, both of which are also due for an update soon. The chipset is expected to have the same 8-core CPU as the M1, but it will get speed and efficiency boosts with TSMC’s 4-nanometer process. Apple M2 chip could also come with additional GPU cores, with 9- and 10-core GPU options, as compared to the 7- and 8-core GPU options in the ‌‌M1‌‌ chip.

Apart from a new processor, the next iPad Pro could come equipped with MagSafe charging for magnetic wireless charging like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. While there is no rumor pointing toward it, we speculate Apple bringing the mini-LED display to the 11-inch iPad Pro to further distinguish it from the M1 iPad Air.

A new more powerful iPad Pro will continue to set Apple’s products apart from Qualcomm-powered competitors made by Samsung and Microsoft. While Apple has often set itself apart by way of software support, the company’s hardware has in recent years simply been too powerful for rivals to keep up with. If true, this year will be no different. For people who want the absolute best tablets, Apple may yet remain a top choice.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets today

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet on kitchen counter.

200,000 Amazon shoppers love these smart scales, and they’re $20 today

The Renpho digital body fat scale is versatile, smart, and affordable.

Take home this HP gaming PC for only $550 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Best MacBook deals and sales for March 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Elden Ring has already been beaten in under 20 minutes

A blue witch with a big hat.

Get this 75-inch TV for $690 at Best Buy today and save $160

The 70-inch version of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, with Hulu's the Handmaid's Tale on the screen.

GPU prices are crashing, could return to normal within weeks

RTX 3080 graphics cards among other GPUs.

How to alphabetize data in an Excel spreadsheet

microsoft surface office excel

iOS 15 tips and tricks: Make the most of your iPhone

iOS 15 preview webpage on an iPhone 11.

Best Apple Watch deals for March 2022

best apple watch deals

Save $2,132 on this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop today

lenovo thinkpad x1 oled deal march 2022 extreme feature shot

Secret Intel Arc GPU discovered in unreleased Dell laptop

Two Intel Arc chips in front of a blue and purple gradient background.