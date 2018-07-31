Mint Mobile makes it easier to try before you buy with money-back trial

Share

Mint Mobile wants to make it easier for customers to try out its phone service. To that end, the company announced that its $5 starter kits are now risk-free. In other words, those interested in trying out Mint’s service but not quite sure if its right for them can now try Mint for seven days for $5 — and if they don’t end up liking Mint, they get that $5 back.

Mint Mobile already has some pretty interesting ideas for its service. The company allows customers to buy three, six, or 12 months of service up front and at affordable prices. After that introductory period, prices do go up — but they don’t go up much more than other carriers. According to the company, it saves customers an average of 50 percent on their monthly phone bill — though that’s likely to change as customers start paying higher prices when their introductory offer runs out.

“A huge part of Mint’s success is our transparency,” Aron North, Mint’s senior vice president of Marketing and Creative, said in a statement. “Our customers know exactly what they’re paying for — unlimited talk and text and a right-sized data package — and they appreciate that. We want to share that love with as many people as possible, which is where the risk-free trial program comes in.”

So what are those introductory prices? Well, three-month plans range from $15 per month to 2GB of data to $25 for 10GB of data. Six-month plans start at $18 per month for 2GB of data to $30 per month for 10GB of data. Twelve-month plans come at the same price as three-month plans, though for 12 months instead.

Once that initial period is up, prices may jump depending on the plan you choose to go for — which is something to be aware of if you’re thinking of switching to Mint. You can pay month to month for between $35 and $60 per month, or you can once again buy in bulk — with buying 12 months getting you 2GB of data for $15 per month, or 10GB of data for $25 per month.

The network isn’t bad either. Mint Mobile works on T-Mobile’s network, and while that’s one of the smaller networks out there, if you have coverage where you need it you’ll likely enjoy faster speeds than most of the other networks.