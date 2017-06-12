Moto’s E4 and E4 Plus bring solid power, big battery for under $200

Why it matters to you Moto's E devices have been darlings of the budget-conscious smartphone crowd, and the E4 and E4 Plus will give customers even more bang for their buck.

Update: We’ve added official launch details from Motorola.

Motorola’s E line has proved over the last several years that you can spend double digits on a new smartphone and still get a quality experience. Last year’s Moto E3 launched in the United Kingdom for just 99 pounds ($122), with features like a quad-core processor, LTE, a MicroSD slot, a generously sized battery, and 5-inch 720p display — alongside a slightly more premium variant known as the E3 Power. Now, Moto is looking to further drive the value proposition forward with two new devices: The Moto E4 and E4 Plus.

The two devices officially launched Monday following months of speculation, and are listed on Moto’s website as “coming soon.” The standard E4 packs a 5-inch 720p display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 system-on-chip, alongside 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The company says the phone boasts a water-repellent coating — not waterproof, mind you, meaning it can’t be submerged — as well as a fingerprint sensor, MicroSD slot, and an “all-day” 2,800mAh battery. The E4 will go for $130, or 150 euros.

Spend just $50 (or euros) more and you can upgrade to the 5.5-inch E4 Plus, which features a couple key improvements over the smaller model. For one, the battery is nearly twice as large, weighing in at a whopping 5,000mAh. The camera also gets a bump from 8 to 13 megapixels, and you also have the option of 32GB of storage.

Both the E4 and E4 Plus feature all-metal designs that are understated yet attractive for low-range phones, and are certainly competitive in the sub-$200 price range. They also run Android 7.1 Nougat with Moto’s modest user interface modifications, which deliver an experience quite close to stock Android. However, customers in the United States will miss out on NFC for tap-and-pay transactions.

The Moto E4 and E4 Plus will become available later in June, and the E4 in particular will receive an Amazon Prime Exclusive version sold at an even lower cost in exchange for lockscreen offers and advertisements. The pricing for that version has not yet been announced, so check back at a later date for more information.