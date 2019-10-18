It appears Motorola will launch the rumored, and much-anticipated, folding Razr phone on November 13 at an event in Los Angeles. Invitations are being sent out to the press with taglines that seem to give the game away. “An original unlike any other,” one reads, while another adds “You’re going to flip.” The original Motorola Razr is one of the world’s most iconic phones, and reinventing it as a foldable device is likely to draw masses of attention.

Interestingly, the date chosen for the event has some significance for the company. The Razr V3i debuted in November 2005, but the exact date isn’t clear. However, on November 13, 2013, Motorola launched the Moto G, a cheap but excellent smartphone that was the start of a long line of G series phones. It became highly desirable due to its low price of $180, and it made Motorola a household name again for many. Could it just be a coincidence Motorola has also chosen November 13 for the foldable Razr?

If the November 13, 2019, event is for what we think it is, and it certainly appears it will be, what should you expect? If you’re a phone fan, it’s impossible not to get excited over the prospect. The rumors and leaked photos indicate the foldable phone’s design will be heavily influenced by the original, most notably in the elongated shape. This time, a flexible screen may run the entire length of the open device, with a square screen on the outside of the phone for viewing when the clamshell is closed.

While the futuristic shape and folding technology suggest the new Razr will be a flagship, leaks indicate this may not be the case. Instead, Motorola may use a midlevel Snapdragon 710 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage space. This could keep the price down to around $1,500, less than other folding phones announced this year. The screen may measure 6.2-inches with a 2142 x 876-pixel resolution, which illustrates the odd tall-and-thin design of the phone itself. None of this is confirmed yet, and we don’t know much about the camera or the phone’s special features yet.

If the folding Motorola Razr does launch on November 13, and gets a 2019 release date, it may become the second true folding phone we can actually buy. The Samsung Galaxy Fold, after an unfortunate stall, is in stores now, but the Huawei Mate X is still a no-show.

