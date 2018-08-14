Motorola’s P30 looks like every other iPhone X-clone we don’t want

Share

Fun quiz: Name a phone with a notch above the screen and a vertical camera array, offset to one side, on the back. That’s right, it’s the rumored Motorola P30, a device said to be coming soon from the company.

Of course, we didn’t really mean the Motorola phone when we asked our question, it’s just us being silly. We meant the Xiaomi Mi A2. Or the Vivo V9. Or the Huawei P20 Lite. Or any number of others that borrow their design from the Apple iPhone X. Motorola may become the next, and here’s what we know about the P30 so far.

There may be a family of P30 phones from Motorola, according to a leak by AndroidPure, which claims the company is working on the P30, the P30 Play, and a P30 Note phone. While Motorola has not confirmed or officially announced the devices, they have been spotted on the company’s own website in China, and a smartphone has been teased through Motorola’s Weibo channel that may be the P30.

The Motorola P30 will apparently have a 6.2-inch screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a very iPhone X-style notch at the top. On the back will be a dual-lens camera set on one side of the device, with a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel lens. The cameras will likely have artificial intelligence inside, although it’s not clear what functions it will support.

The processor type isn’t known, but it is expected to be an octa-core chip along with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal memory. A 3,000mAh battery will provide the power. The Motorola website leak showed prices in China could convert over to around $300 or $350 for the P30.

Motorola P30 Note and P30 Play

Less is known about the Motorola P30 Note and P30 Play, but the Weibo teaser indicates a future Motorola phone will have a 5,000mAh battery, which may end up being one of these two phones. The P30 Play is the cheapest of the three, at around $260 converted over, so it’s more likely to be the P30 Note which is priced almost identically to the standard P30 in the leak. The P30 Note will likely come in either a 4GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB version.

The leaked photos, which appear to be official-looking renders of a mystery Motorola phone, shows a small chin at the opposite end of the device’s notched display, along with a smooth rear panel complete with a fingerprint sensor in the top-center. The curved shape of the phone makes it look very similar to the iPhone X.

The phone is also reminiscent of another leaked Motorola phone, the Motorola One Power, which was initially thought to arrive at the beginning of August and have a large 4850mAh battery. It’s possible the One Power may be an international version of one P30 model as it has also been rumored with Android One installed. Whether the P30 range is the same as the One Power, or they’re all different, remains to be seen.

Motorola may launch the P30 in China on August 15. We’ll keep you updated here.