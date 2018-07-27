Midrange Motorola One Power may debut as soon as early August

Share

Sure, we’ve all come to know and love Motorola’s extensive lineup of budget phones. But Motorola makes some pretty awesome midrange smartphones as well. And it looks like we’re about to see its next phone, the Motorola One Power, very soon.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Motorola One Power.

Design and display

For the most part, Motorola’s lineup of 2018 phones have all had a similar design language. Will the Motorola One Power continue the trend?

If leaked photos of the One Power are to be believed, it appears it will follow the design language of its 2018 siblings. The phone appears to have a glass-over-aluminum frame. On the back, you’ll find a dual camera module that is vertically stacked on the left side of the phone. A Motorola logo, that we believe will be the fingerprint sensor, sits in the middle.

The Motorola One Power will feature a 6.2 inch screen with a resolution of 2,246 x 1,080. Bezels are minimized on the phone, but we certainly wouldn’t call it bezel-less. And yes, you’ll find a top notch housing the speaker and front-facing camera on the One Power.

Specs and battery

According to a recent TENAA certification, it looks like the upcoming Motorola One Power will be a very capable midrange phone. It appears to have a Snapdragon 636 processor, though we can’t be certain since the certification only states the phone has a 1.8HGz clock speed.

As for RAM and storage, it looks like buyers will have several options. There will apparently be 3GB, 4BG, and 6GB RAM options alongside 32GB and 64GB storage options. It also looks like the phone will have a microSD slot allowing you to add up to 128GB of external storage.

So why is this phone called the Motorola One Power? Well, it looks like One Power refers to the massive 4,850mAh battery. Such a huge battery means the One Power will most certainly make it through a full day of use for even the most demanding smartphone users.

Software and special features

The next Motorola flagship will feature Android 8.1 Oreo. We believe it will also be part of the Android One program. Android One handsets receive frequent security and OS updates and feature a minimum of bloatware. While there’s no word if the phone will receive the Android P update, we are confident it will since Motorola has a good track record of updating its phones.

In addition to being part of Android One, we also anticipate the phone will feature the usual Motorola applications such as Moto Voice, a voice activated digital assistant for Moto phones. It’s likely we’ll also see Moto Actions, which allow you to use different gestures to initiate certain actions on your phone.

Camera

Portrait mode, anyone? It looks like the upcoming Motorola One Power will feature a rear camera module with dual lenses. According to the TENAA spec sheet, the phone will feature a 16-megapixel primary lens alongside a 5-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, you’ll find an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Release date and price

Since the Motorola One Power has not been announced, we don’t have pricing and availability information just yet. We believe it may be announced on Thursday, August 2, since Motorola has an event scheduled for that day.