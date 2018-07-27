Digital Trends
Mobile

Motorola One Power: News, rumors, specs, and more

Midrange Motorola One Power may debut as soon as early August

Steven Winkelman
By
motorola one power news rumors specs and more android ah 01 1600x900
Android Headlines

Sure, we’ve all come to know and love Motorola’s extensive lineup of budget phones. But Motorola makes some pretty awesome midrange smartphones as well. And it looks like we’re about to see its next phone, the Motorola One Power, very soon.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Motorola One Power.

Design and display

motorola one power news rumors specs and more moto the first ever phone with display notch real photos of leaked techinfobit
Techinfobit

For the most part, Motorola’s lineup of 2018 phones have all had a similar design language. Will the Motorola One Power continue the trend?

If leaked photos of the One Power are to be believed, it appears it will follow the design language of its 2018 siblings. The phone appears to have a glass-over-aluminum frame. On the back, you’ll find a dual camera module that is vertically stacked on the left side of the phone. A Motorola logo, that we believe will be the fingerprint sensor, sits in the middle.

The Motorola One Power will feature a 6.2 inch screen with a resolution of 2,246 x 1,080. Bezels are minimized on the phone, but we certainly wouldn’t call it bezel-less.  And yes, you’ll find a top notch housing the speaker and front-facing camera on the One Power.

Specs and battery

According to a recent TENAA certification, it looks like the upcoming Motorola One Power will be a very capable midrange phone. It appears to have a Snapdragon 636 processor, though we can’t be certain since the certification only states the phone has a 1.8HGz clock speed.

As for RAM and storage, it looks like buyers will have several options. There will apparently be 3GB, 4BG, and 6GB RAM options alongside 32GB and 64GB storage options. It also looks like the phone will have a microSD slot allowing you to add up to 128GB of external storage.

So why is this phone called the Motorola One Power? Well, it looks like One Power refers to the massive 4,850mAh battery. Such a huge battery means the One Power will most certainly make it through a full day of use for even the most demanding smartphone users.

Software and special features

The next Motorola flagship will feature Android 8.1 Oreo. We believe it will also be part of the Android One program. Android One handsets receive frequent security and OS updates and feature a minimum of bloatware.  While there’s no word if the phone will receive the Android P update, we are confident it will since Motorola has a good track record of updating its phones.

In addition to being part of Android One, we also anticipate the phone will feature the usual Motorola applications such as Moto Voice, a voice activated digital assistant for Moto phones. It’s likely we’ll also see Moto Actions, which allow you to use different gestures to initiate certain actions on your phone.

Camera

motorola one power news rumors specs and more moto the first ever phone with display notch real photos of leaked techinfobit

Portrait mode, anyone? It looks like the upcoming Motorola One Power will feature a rear camera module with dual lenses.  According to the TENAA spec sheet, the phone will feature a 16-megapixel primary lens alongside a 5-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, you’ll find an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Release date and price

motorola one power news rumors specs and more moto the first ever phone with display notch real photos of leaked techinfobit
techinfobit

Since the Motorola One Power has not been announced, we don’t have pricing and availability information just yet.  We believe it may be announced on Thursday, August 2, since Motorola has an event scheduled for that day.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
altos odyssey launches on ios alto s 2
Mobile

'Alto's Odyssey' is now available for download on Android

Alto's Odyssey -- the sequel to Alto's Adventure -- takes Alto from the snowy climes to the majestic desert. Originally available for iOS, the infinite runner will soon be available for Android as well.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang
alcatel 1x prod
Product Review

The Android Go-powered Alcatel 1X is cheap, but it’s plagued with problems

We take a look at the Alcatel 1X - a $100 smartphone that's one of the first to come with Google's Android Go. But is it all it's cracked up to be? We took it for a week-long test drive to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Best Alarm Clock Apps
Mobile

Wake up on time with the best alarm clock apps for Android and iOS

Have you mastered the fine art of hitting the snooze button with your eyes closed? If you're rushing out the door after you've snoozed one too many times, it's time to step up your game. Here are the best alarm clock apps.
Posted By Mark Jansen
tablet-watching-tv
Home Theater

Too good to be true? Find out if Terrarium TV is worth the trouble

Terrarium TV offers a way to watch movies & TV for free, but is it worth dealing with the dubious legality and unusual install process? We’ve got the answers you need in our thorough guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk
test surface book 2 15 inch vs macbook pro 2016 hero 1200x9999
Computing

Updated Apple patent suggests MacBook Pro will eventually sport touchscreens

The MacBook Pro may eventually include a touchscreen. The hint stems from a patent describing wireless charging between two or more devices. Illustrations show a phone and smartwatch receiving a charge on a laptop’s touchpad area.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
moto e5 play prod
Product Review

A decent smartphone for just $70? Motorola's E5 Play proves it’s possible

The Moto E5 Play has a compact design, day-long battery life, and solid performance all for a little over $100 (or less, depending on the carrier it’s sold from). There are some compromises, but for the price, the E5 Play is a real…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 9 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will let you wait for dinner on your couch.
Posted By Gia Liu
Apple Watch Series 3
Mobile

Apple shrugs off Fitbit and Garmin to remain king of smartwatches

According to the latest report by Canalys, Apple claimed a majority of smartwatch shipments for the second quarter of 2018. Of the 10 million units shipped during the quarter, the company shipped about 3.5 million Apple Watches.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

Colorful S Pen stylus may control 'Fortnite' gameplay on the Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but what will make it stand out in a world filled with great phones? We've got all the rumors here to ensure you're fully prepared ahead of the August 9 announcement.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
honor 10 huawei review 1
Mobile

Honor’s new Note phone is so big and powerful, even Rolls-Royce may be on board

The Honor Note 10 is expected to launch soon, and it's going to be big -- everything from the battery to the screen size. What's more, the size and power may have attracted a certain luxury car brand to add its name to a special edition.
Posted By Andy Boxall
google material design hidden inside latest chrome
Computing

Unlock Google’s cool new Material Design interface hidden inside Chrome 68

Although Google’s Material Design user interface recently popped in the Chrome Canary channel, you can enable part of this interface in Chrome 68 for the desktop and Apple iOS devices. This is done by using the "flags" command.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL problems
Mobile

Is your Pixel 2 having camera or Wi-Fi issues? We just might have a fix for you

Google’s Pixel 2 smartphones have plenty to recommend them, but they’re not perfect. We've rounded up the most common Pixel 2 issues and Pixel 2 XL problems here and identify workarounds or fixes to help you cope with them.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

Good news: You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to help get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a…
Posted By Mark Coppock