Cyber Monday is among the best times of the year to buy expensive tech like Apple’s iPads. Nearly every model of the tablet is involved in Cyber Monday deals, from the Mini to the Pro, so to prevent you from getting overwhelmed by all of the offers, we’ve selected our favorite iPad Cyber Monday deals from the different retailers and rounded them up here. If you see a great price on an iPad that you’ve been eyeing, you should grab the offer as soon as possible as it may be gone the next minute.

Best 10.2-inch iPad Cyber Monday deals

The 10.2-inch Apple iPad, which includes the seventh to the ninth generations of the entry-level Apple iPad, remains one of the cheapest ways to jump into the iPad experience. They’re not the latest models available, but they’re still very capable devices because they can be upgraded to iPadOS 17, which is the newest version of Apple’s operating system for tablets. If you want to get a 10.2-inch iPad for an even more affordable price, you may want to consider a refurbished one, especially since it would come with a return guarantee if it stops working properly.

10.2-inch Apple iPad (7th Gen, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Renewed) —

10.2-inch Apple iPad (8th Gen, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Renewed) —

10.2-inch Apple iPad (7th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB, Renewed) —

10.2-inch Apple iPad (9th Gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

10.2-inch Apple iPad (7th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB, Renewed) —

10.2-inch Apple iPad (9th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB, Renewed) —

10.2-inch Apple iPad (8th Gen, Wi-Fi, 32GB) —

10.2-inch Apple iPad (9th Gen, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Renewed) —

10.2-inch Apple iPad (9th Gen, Wi-Fi, 256GB) —

10.2-inch Apple iPad (9th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB, Renewed) —

10.2-inch Apple iPad (9th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) —

Best iPad Air Cyber Monday deals

Between the Apple iPad and Apple iPad Air, you should be going for the latter because of its more powerful performance and updated design. The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air, which is equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, currently holds the top spot in our list of the best tablets, but you can’t go wrong if you eye older or refurbished models if you want to get the device for an even lower price during Black Friday.

Apple iPad Air (3rd Gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) —

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, Wi-Fi, 256GB) —

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) —

Best iPad Pro Cyber Monday deals

If you want the absolute best performance from Apple’s iPad, you’re going to want to purchase the Apple iPad Pro — particularly the sixth-generation Apple iPad Pro that’s powered by the M2 chip. It’s the perfect device for creative professionals, with older models also presenting a top-quality tablet experience, which is especially true if you go for one with the large and bright 12.9-inch touchscreen.

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (3rd Gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Renewed) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Renewed) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB, Renewed) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB, Renewed) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, Wi-Fi, 1TB, Renewed) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, Wi-Fi, 512GB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, Wi‑Fi + Cellular, 256GB, Renewed) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, Wi-Fi, 1TB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Renewed) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Renewed) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, Wi-Fi, 2TB) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi, 128GB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Renewed) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi‑Fi + Cellular, 512GB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi, 512GB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi‑Fi + Cellular, 1TB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi, 1TB) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi, 2TB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB, Renewed) —

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi‑Fi + Cellular, 2TB) —

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB) —

Best iPad Mini Cyber Monday deals

For more portability without sacrificing performance, the Apple iPad Mini should be your target. The smallest model in Apple’s line of tablets is easy to hold in one hand, and simple to bring with you anywhere because it’s easy to slip into your bag. The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini, the latest version, features an 8.3-inch display that’s still large enough for you to enjoy watching streaming content and browsing social media.

Apple iPad Mini (4th Gen, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Mini (5th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Mini (5th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB, Renewed) —

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, Wi-Fi, 256GB) —

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) —

Best iPad accessory Cyber Monday deals

No matter what model of Apple’s iPad you decide to purchase, you can maximize the tablet by buying official accessories. The Apple Pencil will give you another input option for tasks such as sketching and taking notes, while the Apple Magic Keyboard will transform your tablet in a laptop alternative.

Apple Pencil (1st Gen) —

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) —

Apple Magic Keyboard (11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air) —

Apple Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch iPad Pro) —

