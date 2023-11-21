 Skip to main content
My 6 favorite Apple Black Friday deals — iPads, AirPods, and more

There’s a surprising number of great Black Friday deals on Apple products this year, more so than we saw last year. That’s great because it gives folks a lot more buying options, but for some, it might be too much information to absorb or deals to go hunting for. Luckily, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals on various Apple products, from the AirPods Pro 2, to the latest M3 Pro MacBook Air Pro 16, so if you’re looking for the best of the best, be sure to check out these deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $190, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe buds on a table with case in the background.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 comes with a USB-C charging case, which will likely help many folks who prefer going with one cable type. They come loaded with Apple’s H2 chip, so you’re getting high-end audio fidelity, as well as the special features that Apple has backed into the H2 chips, such as Spatial Audio. Another couple of interesting features include personalized volume and conversation awareness, both of which can make a big difference if you rely on your earbud’s automation. Either way, this is probably one of the best AirPods Black Friday Deals you’ll find, so it’s well worth picking a pair up if you’ve always wanted them.

10.2-inch iPad —  $230, was $329

The iPad 10.2 on a table.
Digital Trends

While the 9th generation of Apple iPad might not be the latest, it’s still an excellent option if you want to enter the Apple ecosystem on a relatively tight budget. It comes with the A13 chip, which is a couple of generations behind, but still powerful, as well as 64GB of storage, which admittedly isn’t a lot. You could always upgrade to the 256GB version, and there is a deal that , so it’s worth grabbing that if can. Otherwise, you get a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, a 12MP front camera, and a battery life that will last you about 10 hours.

Don't Miss:

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm) — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 9 with the Snoopy watch face.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest in Apple’s lineup, that is, if you exclude the Ultra 2, which is another beast altogether. Unless you need a high-end Apple watch like the Ultra, the Series 9 is a perfect option, especially since it has the latest software and a full suite of sensors. It also has the new double-tap feature, which is pretty fun, and that isn’t available on the older Series 8 watch, so it’s a nice little addition if you’re thinking of upgrading. Of course, if you’d like something a bit different, you should check out these Apple Watch Black Friday Deals as well.

Apple iPad Mini 6 — $400, was $499

An iPad Mini 2021 displaying the homescreen with a number of apps.
Adam Doud / Digital Trends

While the 9th generation iPad is great, if you want something with a bit more power under the hood, you might want to try something like the iPad Mini 6. That comes with the latest A15 bionic chip, so you’re getting one of the most powerful tablets that Apple sells. It comes with a smaller but slightly nicer 8.3-inch Retina display, Wi-Fi 6, and 12MP cameras for both the front and back. Unfortunately, storage is still a bit low at 64GBs and there is a 256GB version, but the discount isn’t as big on it, . Of course, if you’re not really happy with either of the iPads on this list, it’s well worth checking out the rest of the iPad Black Friday deals for alternatives.

M1 MacBook Air 13 — $750, was $1,000

The rear of Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends / Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is probably the best when it comes to getting the most of your money out of the newest MacBook Airs that use the M-lineup of chips from Apple. It’s fast, it’s silent, and it barely produces any heat, which is impressive for a laptop that small. It has a 13.3-inch Retina screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, and it has up to 18 hours of battery life, depending on your settings, which is also quite impressive, even if it’s not necessarily the longest battery life out there. Even though it’s an older MacBook Air, this is probably one of the better MacBook Black Friday deals we’ve seen the past couple of days, so it’s worth picking up.

M3 MacBook Pro 16 — $2,299, was $2,499

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Pro placed on a table.
Digiatl Trends

The latest M3 chip from Apple is very powerful, and even though the laptops that run it just came out a few months ago, we’re already seeing some great deals on them. That said, if you want one of the best of the bunch, this M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is top-notch, with a $200 discount, and another $50 if you have My Best Buy Plus or Total. You’ll also get up to $875 in trade-in value, although that will usually require you to trade in the latest device, so you’ll likely only see a fraction of that trade-in value.

