 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Much-desired iPhone feature may not arrive until 2027

Trevor Mogg
By

We’ve heard a lot in recent years about an iPhone that ditches the Dynamic Island, placing the selfie camera and FaceID technology beneath the glass for a clean, full display. But despite a growing number of Android phones adopting the design, for the iPhone it still seems a ways off.

In 2022, oft-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that a full display could arrive with next year’s iPhone 16, though others in the same field have since suggested that it may take several more iterations of the iPhone before the tech giant is able to make the change.

Recommended Videos

In the latest development, a report from South Korean news site The Elec this week claims that an Apple supplier there — LG Innotek — has started to develop an under-display camera (UDC) that could lead to the first iPhone with a display uninterrupted by the Dynamic Island or some other smaller cutout.

Related

UDC technology is a challenge as it has to find a way of getting an adequate amount of light to the sensor, as some of it will be lost as it passes through the display. To overcome this obstacle, LG Innotek is working on a “freeform optic” multiple lens system, which, according to MacRumors, “can reduce optical aberrations and increase the light intensity ratio around the optical module to improve peripheral image quality.”

It’s been suggested that as a stepping stone to a full display, Apple will first place the FaceID technology beneath the screen, possibly with the iPhone 17 Pro, expected in 2025. That would allow the iPhone Pro models to replace the Dynamic Island for a smaller circular cutout for the selfie camera, before moving to a full display two years later with the iPhone 19 Pro.

Of course, this is based on what we’ve been hearing through the grapevine, and so the plan could change, especially if unexpected technical challenges arise. But overall it seems like a reasonable timeline that Apple could follow.

Until then, iPhone owners will have to continue with the somewhat undynamic Dynamic Island, a design feature that some believe was “the biggest iPhone mistake in years,” though others have come to love it (a little bit).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Why RCS for the iPhone is Apple’s biggest announcement of 2023
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.

Hell has frozen over. On November 16, 2023, Apple made the very unexpected announcement that it was bringing support for RCS on the iPhone in 2024.

In 2022, Tim Cook himself said that he’d rather sell you an iPhone instead of ever bringing RCS support to the iPhone because he thought customer demand for RCS wasn’t there. Google has made numerous attempts to shame Apple over its pushback of RCS over the years.

Read more
Does the Google Pixel Watch work with an iPhone?
A person wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Google threw its hat into the smartwatch ring last year when it introduced the Google Pixel Watch, and now it's back for a much-needed encore with the Pixel Watch 2 — an updated version that proves how good an idea it is to wait for the second generation of a new tech product.

The Pixel Watch 2 improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, with better battery life, a more comfortable design, and far smoother performance. It's enough for Google to make a mark among Wear OS smartwatches and give Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup a run for its money in a way that other challengers like the Moto 360 and Oppo Watch never could.

Read more
It looks like the iPhone 16 will get a big design upgrade
Someone holding the Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Following the release of the iPhone 15 Pro series, several early adopters reported overheating issues. Apple later confirmed that the problem was caused by a software bug in iOS 17, which affected some owners of the phones. The company quickly resolved the issue with the release of iOS 17.0.3 and never acknowledged that hardware played a role in the overheating. Fast-forward to the present, and it now looks like Apple plans to make hardware changes on the iPhone 16 that would make the 2024 handsets less likely to overheat.

According to Apple prototype collector Kosutami, Apple will make two changes to the next round of iPhones. On X, formerly Twitter, they note: "Apple is actively working on graphene thermal system of iPhone 16 Series to solve the heating problem existing before. And the battery of Pro series would change to metal shell, for the same reason."

Read more